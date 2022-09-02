Rock legend Bruce Springsteen looks unrecognisable as he poses with fan

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen looked unrecognizable as he posed with a fan on Friday in a new snap circulating on social media.

The musician, 72, looked very different from his glamorous stage days in the picture, with many saying he was a dead letter to film director Woody Allen, 86.

The photo taken with a fan in Brussels showed Bruce wearing a gray sweater and black glasses.

One fan joked on Twitter: “In case you still refuse to feel old – Bruce Springsteen now looks like Woody Allen.”

Another adapted one of the lines of his 1975 hit Born To Run, posting: ‘Gramps like us/Baby we were born to nap!!!!’

A third wrote, referring to the optical illusion of the blue/gold dress: “The photo of Bruce Springsteen looking like Woody Allen is the craziest thing I’ve seen on Twitter since the dress.”

Others thought he looked like Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese, 79.

It comes after Bruce fans were last month furious after learning that tickets to his 2023 U.S. arena tour are going $4,000-$5,000 each.

Tickets for mid-level seats hit the mid-fours mark on the first day of sales, while less-desirable seats are still over $1,000.

The dazzling prices were the result of Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing whereby platinum tickets fluctuate in price based on sustained demand.

‘Platinum Tickets’ can be found all over the arena, with sales increasing to levels that the resellers think they can get.

Star: Allen is an American film director, writer, actor and comedian whose career spans more than six decades

Bruce Springsteen fan magazine Backstreets warned social media users about the cost of tickets on Wednesday.

They shared a screenshot for the price of one seat on the tour’s opening night, writing, “Tampa mid-floor for $4,400, anyone?”

Other fans soon expressed their dismay, with one writing: ‘I went back to the presale for @spinrgsteen in #Boston and pulled this adorable pair on the floor…for $000. Shameful.’

Another added: ‘Death, taxes and fans p****d out at Ticketmaster for excessive ticketing practices. I’m sorry @springsteen, but for a man who always stood up for the working man, these awards are a joke.”

Another said: ‘@Ticketmaster is shameless and sells seats for $5,000 each for a lower scale at the Tampa show.’

Steven Van Zandt, a member of Bruce’s E-Street band, is the only person involved with the show to date who has publicly responded to the complaints.

A fan messaged the musician asking if he’d seen the cost of the tickets, to which he replied, “I have nothing to do with ticket prices at all. Nothing.’

Regarding platinum tickets, Ticketmaster says on their FAQ page: ‘For the first time, platinum tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster. Prices are adjusted to supply and demand, similar to the way airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold.

“The goal is to give the most passionate fans fair and secure access to the most in-demand tickets while enabling the artists and everyone involved in hosting live events to price tickets closer to their fair value.” .’

MailOnline at the time reached out to Bruce representatives for comment.

Only the first six dates for the US tour went on sale on Wednesday and the rest will be available in the coming days.

Bruce will return to the UK next year on a string of dates, performing with The E Street Band for the first time since 2017.

Their four UK concerts are in Edinburgh (May 30), Birmingham (June 16) and London’s Hyde Park (July 6 and 8).

The concerts will use Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, which aims to get more tickets to individual fans rather than bots buying large quantities to sell on resale sites.

Artists, including Adele, have used the system, requiring fans to register before purchasing a ticket.

The announcement follows the success of the European tour dates that have sold more than 1.2 million tickets.