Rock fisher dies after being pulled from the water at Narrabeen

A man, believed to be in his 70s, has died after falling into the ocean while fishing off the rocks on northern beaches on Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Turimetta Headland in Narrabeen after a fisherman fell into the water at around 10:45 am.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew dragged the man – wearing a life jacket – out of the water before flying him to Pittwater “Rat” Park in Warriewood.

Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

He has yet to be formally identified.