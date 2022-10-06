Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids

ROCHESTER, NY (AP) – City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after police held him back until he stopped breathing after taking him naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York saw running.

A federal judge approved the settlement in a court document filed Thursday. Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said in a statement that the agreement was “the best decision” for the city.

“It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate and would have taken a painful toll on our community,” said Evans, who was out of office when Prude died in March 2020.

The settlement money, less attorneys’ fees and costs, will go to Prude’s five children, who are heirs to the estate, attorneys said.

“I think it’s an amount that’s enough to show that the City of Rochester recognizes that something really bad has happened and that it’s very important for the city to put it in the rearview mirror and move on,” he said. attorney Matthew Piers, who represents the trustee of the estate.

Police confronted Prude, 41, after his brother called to say the man needed psychological help. Prude had been taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation earlier that evening, but was released after a few hours and later evicted from his brother’s house.

Police videos showed Prude complying with police demands to stand on the floor and place his hands behind his back. He got excited as he sat, handcuffed, on the sidewalk.

The police then put a hood over his head to prevent him from spitting and held him for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He died a few days later after being taken off the ventilator.

The coroner said his death was a homicide caused by “complications of suffocation related to physical restraint” and cited the drug PCP as a contributing factor.

The officers said they had received their training. A grand jury last year refused to file criminal charges against them.

The family’s lawyers said Prude’s constitutional rights were violated by the police actions and what the family called an attempted cover-up by the department and city government.

Declassified emails revealed that Rochester’s police chiefs in June 2020 urged city officials not to release the video publicly because they feared a violent backlash if it came out during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Prude’s family eventually got their hands on the video and released it in September 2020.

