Rochester reaches $12 million settlement with estate of slain Daniel Prude who died in 2020

The city of Rochester has agreed to pay $12 million to the estate of a black man who died in police custody more than two years ago.

Daniel Prude, 41, died of suffocation after he was hooded and pushed to the ground by officers while in custody on March 23, 2020.

The man lost consciousness while restrained and died in hospital a week later.

Rochester Police in New York initially described Prude’s death as a drug overdose, and it went largely unnoticed.

But nightly protests erupted after body camera video was released nearly six months later following pressure from Prude’s family.

Mayor Malik Evans announced the settlement today: ‘After more than two years, the City of Rochester has reached a settlement agreement with the estate of Daniel Prude.

‘In this agreement, the city will pay the estate the sum of $12 million.’

“Given the costs of continued litigation, this settlement was the best decision.

“It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate and would have burdened our society painfully.

“Now is the time to look forward so we can work together and focus our efforts on Rochester’s future.”

Footage of Prude’s arrest came to light on 4 September 2022, showing officers placing a net bag over Prude’s head to prevent him from spitting after they detained him for running naked through the streets.

Prude had been evaluated at a hospital for strange behavior a day earlier, but he was not admitted. His family called the police because they were concerned for Prude’s safety after he ran out of the house.

One officer pushed Prude’s face to the ground while another officer pressed a knee to his back. The officers held him down for about two minutes until he fell unconscious. He was taken off life support a week later.

Officers Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris and Mark Vaughn along with Sgt. Michael Magri, was suspended after Prude’s death became public.