Rochelle Humes shows off her legs in a black minidress as she gets closer to stylish husband Marvin

Rochelle Humes took to Instagram on Boxing Day to give fans a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with husband Marvin.

The former singer, 33, put on a leggy display in a black minidress as she posed in front of her massive Christmas tree with her JLS star partner, 37, who put on a stylish display in a blue pajama set.

In his caption, he announced his plans to “unplug” from social media for “a couple of weeks” so he can spend “quality time” with his family.

The Forever Is Over hitmaker wrote: “Taking me off for a couple of weeks to spend some quality time with my little gang…

“I just want to say how grateful I am for your love and support this year, I couldn’t do what I do without all of you and I am SO grateful.

‘Have the best New Year, now is the time to manifest the year you desire. See you in January to catch up properly.

She captioned another photo: “Merry Christmas gang… Hope you all had a wonderful day yesterday with your loved ones.”

Rochelle also posted a snap with Marvin and her two-year-old son Blake, who were wearing a matching outfit.

She wrote: ‘Before I go this might be my new favorite photo… can you face it? My boys… an unbreakable bond.

It comes after Rochelle admitted that she sometimes has issues when her husband Marvin is called a “good father” because she feels good mothers should be more recognized.

The former Saturdays band member shares children Alaia-Mae, nine, Valentina, five and Blake with the former X Factor contestant, whom he married in 2012.

And while she says she’s “grateful” that he’s such a wonderful father to their little ones, she feels it’s an “archaic way of thinking” that dads are praised for being good parents while moms just “expect” them to be.

speaking in the My love is… podcastThe star opened up about family and addressed her thoughts about having ‘father issues’, stemming from the fact that her own father abandoned her when she was a baby.

Rochelle said: ‘I hate the title ‘daddy issues’. It didn’t affect our relationship, but my appreciation for him skyrocketed when I saw how he is with our kids.

I’m so grateful, but honestly, I have a weird relationship with it. My mom tells me, “Oh my gosh, you’re so lucky…he’s such a great dad.” I understand why he says that because of his past experience with my dad.

“However, I’m like, ‘Marvin just stepped up and was a father.’ Who does that for me? Who says, “Oh my gosh, you’re so lucky Rochelle is such a good mom”? Because that is what is expected.

The This Morning presenter went on to say that while she and her children are “lucky” to have Marvin in their lives and are “grateful” for all he does, it may help to think that women should be treated equally.

He then asked why people applaud people who “do what they’re supposed to do”, adding that he feels it’s “an archaic way of thinking”.

The TV star concluded that she ‘hates’ the term ‘daddy’s day care’ as it sounds like parents are just ‘taking care’ of their own children, adding that it’s like a ‘novelty’.

Rochelle has never been in a relationship with her father, Mark Piper, after he abandoned her and her mother Roz when she was less than a year old.

But despite the rocky relationship between the two, she was reunited with her brothers from her side of the family in her early twenties.

Mark went on to have Rochelle-like sisters Lili and Sophie, along with his brother Jake, with his new partner.

admit to Sun she was ‘curious’ as to why her father could take care of the new children but not her, Rochelle admitted that becoming a mother resolved those questions and confirmed that she did not want a relationship with him.

Noting that no sibling is “half” or “step,” Rochelle concluded, “We’re one big blended family.”