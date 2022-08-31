Rochelle Humes reveals she almost cried after a plane passenger told her son Blake to ‘shut up’

Rochelle Humes recalls emotionally when a stranger nearly made her cry after telling her to keep her 22-month-old son quiet on a flight.

The Saturday star, 33, spoke about the incident on Wednesday this morning as she and her co-hosts discussed whether flights should be adults-only.

She recalled a time when a passenger almost brought her to tears by telling her to silence her son Blake, when the child became upset during the flight.

Rochelle admitted it can be difficult for parents traveling with children, saying her son Blake struggles with flights, while her daughters Alaia-Mai, nine, and Valentina, five, are better at flying.

Rochelle, who shares her three children with husband Marvin Humes, explains: “Since having a little one, my two girls are very good fliers, my son not so much.

“I was on a flight where a man said to me, ‘Don’t you shut him up’. I was so close that I burst into tears because I sympathize with the parents.

“There’s nothing worse… I didn’t even know my child, he started teething and I thought ‘I don’t even know how to manage him myself’.”

Rochelle’s comments came when she joined Vernon Kay on This Morning, as the pair have hosted the summer break while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby take time off.

Her emotional story comes days after Vogue Williams punched a “terrible” passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could sit next to her family on a plane.

The 37-year-old model said she accidentally booked the wrong seat so she wasn’t next to her husband Spencer Matthews and their children Theodore, three, Gigi, two, and Otto, four months.

The family was on their way home from Gibraltar when the incident occurred.

In her podcast, Spencer and Vogue, earlier this month, the TV personality said the passenger snapped at her and refused to move.

“I was in an aisle of three and I had booked the wrong seat in the other aisle and that was my mistake,” explains the presenter.

Made in Chelsea star Spencer and their daughter Gigi originally sat in the window seat and the middle seat in the row next to Vogue.

He asked the man if he wanted to trade with Vogue, but he didn’t want to at first.

Vogue said, “Spenny was like, ‘would you mind doing a window instead of an aisle so we can all be together?’ and he’s like ‘yes Spencer, I’d mind.’

‘We were like, ‘oh okay dude that’s okay’ and anyway when he realized he was an absolute t**t he looked at me with a newborn baby and the two kids next to me “He was like okay, okay, okay, I’ll do it.”

“Literally, the flight attendant came down and I was like, ‘Do you have an aisle seat for this damn specific stretch here?’ He was terrible.’

Spencer added, “He was rubbish.”

Mother-of-three Vogue also said it’s a “nightmare” to have kids on a plane and encouraged listeners to help whenever possible.

She said: ‘I feel like when people have children, it’s a nightmare on flights. If you can help them in any way, do so.”

Elsewhere in the travel chat, Vogue said, while it may sound “diva-esque,” she only likes to sit in the front of planes in a window or aisle seat.

She said, “It sounds diva-esque, but I don’t want to sit all the way in the back of the plane because I usually carry carry-on luggage, a baby and a buggy.”

“I want to sit in the front of the plane and I want a window, preferably a window seat so I can go to sleep with the baby in my arm or an aisle seat if there’s nothing available.”

Recalling a recent incident where she was stuck in a middle seat, Vogue said a kind woman let her have her place because she was with one of her kids.

She said, “This woman comes by, the owner of the aisle seat, and she said, ‘No no, you have a baby, I’m going to sit in the middle. I was like, you’re a God sent angel, you’re so nice.’

The presenter told MailOnline that she would be happy to have a fourth addition to her family after going through childbirth with son Otto James in April.

In an exclusive interview, Vogue said, “I’d have a million kids, I love having kids around us and having a big family.

“I hate the thought of never having another baby because I love the whole newborn stage. Being a mother is literally my favorite thing in the world.

“I’d like to think we’d have another one, but at this point I need to see how we go on as a family of five. I had a wonderful delivery with Otto.

“I had a great day with Spencer. I loved all day. I walked into the hospital thinking I’d do this as a job if I could just give birth to other people – and not be pregnant – I’d love to do it.

“We’ve been lucky because I know it’s not the same for everyone. It’s painful, the gas and air was a lot of fun, and I did and got an epidural at the end, which was very much needed.”

Vogue and Spencer have been together since they met when they competed in Channel 4’s famed ski competition, The Jump, in early 2017.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2018 and married in June 2018 in a secret ceremony in the Scottish Highlands on Spencer’s family’s 30,000-acre estate.