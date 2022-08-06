Rochelle Humes looks effortlessly chic in a Burberry cardigan at Ninja Warrior filming

Rochelle Humes looked effortlessly chic on Saturday wearing Burberry as she headed to the ‘ninja fighter‘ set.

The Saturday singer strolled down the street with a smile on her face as she entered the set to film for the game show.

Rochelle looked glamorous yet understated in the Burberry monogrammed cardigan, which she paired with blue straight-leg jeans.

Looking chic: Rochelle Humes, 33, looked effortlessly chic on Saturday wearing Burberry as she headed to the Ninja Warrior set

The singer also decided to combine the stylish cardigan with flattering slim-fit denim jeans.

And opted for a beige tank top to complement the color of the Burberry cardigan.

The brunette beauty decided to further enhance her look with a pair of yellow-toned, clear sunglasses.

And adorned a black quilted handbag along with a pair of pink casual sneakers to complete her casual yet cute look.

The British pop singer also opted for a simple yet classic ponytail hairstyle as she made her way onto the set.

Where she was joined by TV presenter Ben Shephard and former England footballer Chris Kamara.

It comes after Rochelle recently finished her last day for the . has confirmed ITV show this morning.

With the TV host confirming that Thursday was her last day presenting the show alongside co-host, Vernon Kay.

She confirmed that her reason for leaving the show was that she “needs to leave to film another show for ITV”.

She announced her departure from the show to her 2.2 million followers via an Instagram post that featured one of her recent looks.

She captioned the post with ‘My last day at @thismorning this week with @vernonkay before I head north to record @ninjawarrioruk,’

The ITV challenge show will return to screens later this year with the hosting of Rochelle, Ben and Chris.