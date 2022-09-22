Rochelle Humes launches wellness products for the first time with her lifestyle brand My Little Coco

Rochelle Humes first launched wellness products with its lifestyle brand My Little Coco, following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow and Holly Willoughby.

The Saturdays star, 33, shared a mirror selfie of herself holding the new product with her 2.2 million Instagram followers as she announced the launch of the range.

She also teased that she has a big announcement coming soon and that more new products will be launched in 2023.

Rochelle, who flashed her abs in a white crop top in the selfie, said, “Gang… I’m SO excited about this one. You know how much well-being is a big part of my life. Well it’s the same story for my babies too…

“@mylittlecoco is entering the Wellness category… I have a big announcement for you soon, but this is a small teaser.”

About the affirmation cards for kids, she said, “I so believe in positive affirmations and encouraging mindfulness from an early age…I like to leave little notes in their purse or lunch box, but we don’t always have the time or words SO… .

“I made 52 little cards with individual affirmations and quotes… written by myself, my hubby and some of my closest friends. I really hope you find them useful and that they become part of your daily ritual with your little ones.

It seems Rochelle is following in the footsteps of Gwyneth, Holly and Kate Moss as they both ventured into the wellness space after successful careers on TV.

Gwyneth – who is now a major player in the wellness world – started her Goop brand as a weekly email newsletter with “new age” advice.

Her articles are said to share words of wisdom such as how to “control your thoughts” and tell readers to “eliminate white foods.”

Well-known wellness brands Kate Moss – Cosmos

Holly Willoughby – Wylde Moon

Gwyneth Paltrow – Goop

Rochelle Humes – My Little Coco

Today, her brand — which has previously sparked controversy with bold candles and gold sex toys — is valued at $250 million.

Host Holly launched her business venture Wylde Moon in 2021, and its emphasis on health and wellness has also drawn comparisons to Hollywood star Gwyneth.

At the time, Holly’s launch was predicted to net her up to £12 million, according to financial forecasters. Holly recently announced a new wax melt product for her growing lifestyle brand, which also has a line of candles, jewelry and perfume.

Rochelle recently confirmed her last day for ITV’s show This Morning and explained that she took on an exciting new opportunity.

The TV presenter confirmed her last day co-hosting the show with co-presenter Vernon Kay, saying she’s ‘need to leave to film another show for ITV’.

She then announced her departure from the show via an Instagram post that featured one of her recent looks.

She captioned the post with ‘My last day at @thismorning this week with @vernonkay before I head north to record @ninjawarrioruk,’

The ITV challenge show will return to screens later this year with the hosting of Rochelle, Ben and Chris.