Rochelle Humes breaks down after gifting terminally ill man bucket list trip to Disneyland

Rochelle Humes was in tears on Thursday after the producers of This Morning helped a terminally ill guest check off the remaining items on his bucket list.

The host welcomed Darrell Meekcom and his family to the ITV studio after the bucket list father of two’s unconventional first wish, to moon on a speed camera, resulted in his arrest.

Darrell, 55, who has been diagnosed with the rare condition multiple system atrophy (MSA), was accosted by several West Mercia police officers at his Kidderminster home after the prank in November 2021.

After being arrested on charges of indecent exposure and dangerous driving, he was on trial earlier this year for interfering with a police officer from performing his duties and for threatening behavior that could trigger intimidation, alarm or fear.

He was subsequently acquitted of all charges on August 2, with a magistrate finding that his “defense of self-protection has been accepted”.

Darrell appeared on the latest issue of This Morning with his wife Sarah – who had originally advised him to write the bucket list – while their two children waited off camera. Darrell claimed that police broke into his property before he was arrested.

He said, “They locked the front door, so I couldn’t get out the front door to surrender myself. When I went out the back door they were using one of these big pommel hammers but the gate was open! You can tell by the one-body cameras they used, but they just fell for it.’

Darrell admitted he was still eager to complete his bucket list, which includes driving from Lands End to John O’Groats in a vintage Jaguar, a trip to the Brands Hatch racetrack in Kent and a romantic meal with his wife at a restaurant with a Michelin Star.

But he was speechless when the hosts admitted they’d already seen the list, with Andi producing a basket filled with items representing all of his wishes – including a rugby ball and a Mickey Mouse doll.

Explaining the meaning behind each, Rochelle said: ‘You have two tickets to see England v South Africa at Twickenham Stadium.

“You’ll also have afternoon tea for two at the Ritz in London, and finally — I see you two girls there, who are just gorgeous — we’re going to send you and your whole family on vacation to Disneyland Paris.”

The unveiling caused gasps from their guests and tears from both daughters, causing Rochelle to lose her composure for a moment.

‘That’s what I have! Never let a child cry in front of me!’ she said as co-host Andi offered her a handy box of tissues.

This morning continues on Friday at 10:30am on ITV1.