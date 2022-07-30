Rochelle and Marvin Humes enjoy loved-up family getaway to Italy after renewing their vows

Rochelle and Marvin Humes looked as loved as ever in the sun-kissed photos from their family trip to Como, Italy.

The couple – who recently renewed their wedding vows – grinned as they enjoyed the trip with their three children, Alai-Mai, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, 21 months.

In snaps shared on Instagram on Saturday, the former Saturday star, 33, looked sensational in a figure-hugging zebra print dress as she snuggled up to her toddler.

The summer ensemble featured a bold thigh split showing off her sculpted leg, while the stunner also wore a wide-brimmed sun hat.

Rochelle, 33, teamed the look with black sliders as she gathered her raven locks into a stylish low bun.

Another photo saw the media personality wearing a floral-cut dress as she crouched next to Marvin, 37.

The former JLS singer cut a soft figure in peach shorts and a T-shirt with white sneakers as he gazed fondly at his wife.

Another shot of the sweet escape saw Marvin flaunting his toned back, shirtless in Calvin Klein boxers as he gazed at the scenic views.

Rochelle also posted photos of her other gorgeous vacation outfits — including a sultry black-and-red dress — as the family went sightseeing.

She shared a photo of her adorable daughters enjoying a few cool drinks while working through a huge gelato.

The presenter shared the photo gallery with her 2.2 million Instagram followers and wrote: ‘What a magical week…leaving a piece of my heart in Como…’

The stunner also went to her stories to snap beloved photos with Marvin.

One picture showed the married couple on a boat, with Rochelle in an all-neon ensemble, and another pictured them standing on a pier.

Marvin also took to his Instagram account to post a photo with Rochelle over dinner, as they seemed as in love as ever.

He captioned it: ‘Con il mio amore nel lago di como’, which seems to translate to ‘With my love in the lake of como’.

It comes when Rochelle and Marvin recently renewed their wedding vows on the occasion of 10 years of marriage.

The former Saturday singer and her JLS partner shared identical snaps to their Instagram pages on Wednesday, showing off their wedding rings as they held hands.

The fluted lace sleeve of Rochelle’s wedding dress was seen wearing Marvin in a fitted black suit.

The couple appeared to have hosted their party at a river or beach location, with water over their hands in the image.

Pop stars turned presenters Rochelle and Marvin originally tied the knot in a glitzy magazine deal wedding at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in July 2012.

Soulmates: Rochelle and Marvin renewed their wedding vows on the occasion of ten years of marriage (pictured at Emma and Matt Willis’ wedding anniversary bash in 2018)

Rochelle wrote: ‘Oops we’ve done it again.. Ten forever to go…’ while Marvin’s message read: ‘Yeah, we’ve done it all again!!! Ten more forever to go.’

On Tuesday, Rochelle posted photos from the couple’s wedding day in 2012, saying: “10 years ago today I had to marry my soul mate…

‘In these pictures I had no idea what was coming, but it was nothing but pure magic.. @marvinhumes ready to do it all over again?! #tendownforevertogo.’

After first getting married, the couple welcomed three children together, their eldest daughter Alaia-Mai, a year after they got married.

In March 2017, the couple had their second daughter, Valentina Raine and welcomed their youngest child, a son Blake in October 2020.

Rochelle recently enjoyed a second hen when she flew to Paris with her best friends.

The mum of three looked instantly sensational as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower in a white crop top and light blue jeans.

She added her look with a white beret and a pair of silver heels and captioned her snap: “Bonnes vibrations seulement” which means “good vibes only.”

Rochelle was clearly over the moon during the trip as she shared several snaps laughing with her friends as they take in the sights.

Marvin recently flew to Ibiza to party with friends at an unofficial bachelorette party while teasing his upcoming ‘big day’.

Rochelle and Marvin started dating at the height of their pop fame in 2010, and moved in together just three months later.

The DJ then asked the question by proposing on the Caribbean island of Antigua on New Year’s Eve in 2011.