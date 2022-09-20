Rocco Ritchie credits his parents Madonna and Guy Ritchie for art career

Rocco Ritchie has credited his parents Madonna and Guy Ritchie for raising him in a “creative household” that has now led to his art career.

The 22-year-old is building a career as a painter and is even co-founder of his own gallery Maison Rhed, the name taken from his alias Rhed that he used at the beginning of his career.

Speak with Vogue Hong Kongwherever he posed for a photo shoot, Rocco shared how, while neither of his parents are painters, they sparked a love of art in him from an early age.

He said: ‘It certainly helped growing up in a home with a passion for art and culture. Neither of my parents is a painter, but both are independent artists and they taught me to appreciate and respect it. Their shared fascination eventually piqued my interest and since I can remember I have always been surrounded by them.’

In order to view his work on merit alone, Rocco released his earlier work under the name Rhed.

The artist insisted that he was proud of all the achievements of his famous parents, but wanted to have time to develop as a painter without “public judgment”.

He said, “Rhed is just a name. The only real meaning and importance of that was that my life and my career didn’t confuse each other, especially at a point where I haven’t earned the title yet.

‘It’s not that I’m not proud to be who I am, on the contrary, I couldn’t be more proud of my parents and what they accomplished and in turn taught me. I needed just enough time to develop my own lessons and experience them as they did, without the extreme public judgment. Rhed was a mask until it wasn’t anymore.’

In 2018, Rocco enrolled at Central Saint Martins in London to study fine arts and later attended the Royal Drawing School.

He considers early 20th century European art to be his main influence and he currently works from his studio in West London.

While debuting under the name Rhed, Rocco said he has no plans for a new show soon as he wants to spend more time working on his craft.

Rocco celebrated his 22nd birthday last month with a party in Sicily, where he was joined by his mother and several of his siblings.

For her own birthday on August 16, Madonna took to Instagram to wish her son a happy birthday.

Madonna turned to the photo-sharing app to upload multiple images from a decadent dinner gathering abroad.

She wrote in the caption to her 18.4 million followers: ‘From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco.’

Also appearing in several outtakes were her other children: David Banda and Mercy James, both sixteen, and Stelle and Estere Ciccone, both nine.

Madonna is also mother to her daughter Lourdes, 25, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon.