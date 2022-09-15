Rocco joins mother Madonna and sister Lourdes at Carbone in New York

Laughing Rocco Ritchie wore a bold purple velvet suit as he dined with his mother Madonna and sister Lourdes on Wednesday night.

The trio enjoyed a first-class dinner together at the chic restaurant Carbone, after attending Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show.

Artist Rocco, 22, clearly inherited his mother’s flamboyant sense of style in his bold ensemble which he paired with a purple satin shirt.

Smiling: Rocco Ritchie, 22, wore a purple velvet suit to dine with mom Madonna, 64, and sister Lourdes, 25, (right) at Carbone after attending Tom Ford’s fashion show in New York on Wednesday

Striking: Madonna, 64, wore a copper wig and lace bustier under a black satin suit

He looked just like his father, Guy Ritchie, 54, and looked happy when he was accompanied by his mother, who wore a long and sleek copper wig.

Madonna, 64, wore a lace bustier under a black satin suit and completed her look with edgy sunglasses and silver platform shoes.

Singer Lourdes, whose father is personal trainer Carlos Leon, 56, kept a low profile as she stepped out of the restaurant after previously posing for snaps in the FROW.

Vogue: pop singer Madge completed her look with edgy sunglasses and silver platform heels

Purple Rule: Rocco looked like his famous father Guy Ritchie in his daring ensemble

Hot ticket: the trio could be seen in the FROW at the Tom Ford show earlier that evening

She was wearing a shimmering satin dress and strappy sandals when she was pictured leaving the restaurant.

Tom Ford’s show was held at Skylight on Vesey.

While Madonna didn’t hold back with her sexy look, Lourdes held her ground with an equally busty display, donning a deep black dress for the occasion.

Family time! Madonna ditched her bubblegum pink locks for an edgy new brass look at the event

Sizzling: The singer, 64, showed off her striking transformation (pictured right wearing her old look on Monday) while wearing a deep black lace bustier at the fashion show

Glamorous: Meanwhile, Lourdes has it up in a deep black dress with a glittery overlay, paired with matching accessories and a crucifix dangling from her neck

New song: The pop icon has also been taking to Instagram lately to tease her new song with Tokischa Altagracia Peralta

Madonna and Lourdes were spotted at another NYFW event the night before.

The glamor couple was photographed Monday night at the LaQuan Smith SS/23 afterparty at The Blond in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

She was spotted hanging out with pro BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester at the event, rocking a yellow Balenciaga jacket.

On the go: Lucky Star singer was flanked by security as she attended the show, before dining out with her family

Beloved: It was no surprise that Madonna was mobbed by fans when she arrived for dinner, with many copies of her Like A Prayer album to sign

Dazzling: Lourdes wore a form-fitting black dress with matching platform heels to attend fashion and protected her face with her handbag

The pop icon has also been taking to Instagram lately to tease her upcoming song with Tokischa Altagracia Peralta.

Madonna shared a short clip of what is believed to be the music video for her song with the singer.

‘We are bad girls! …………….Our issue will be released on September 19th!’ Madonna said Tuesday in her Instagram post.

Brave: Also with Madonna was her neat son Rocco Ritchie, who donned an aubergine velvet suit with a matching lilac silk shirt