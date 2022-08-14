Robyn Griggs, who starred on the soap operas One Life To Live and Another World, dies aged 49
Robyn Griggs, who starred on the soap operas One Life To Live and Another World, dies aged 49
- Griggs’ death was announced on her Facebook on Saturday, August 13th
- She is best known for her two-year stint in Another World
- Her account shared that she was admitted to hospice late last week
- Griggs battled cervical cancer before her death
- She revealed in July that four new tumors had been discovered
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Robyn Griggs, the actress best known for her leading role in soap operas such as One Life To Live and Another World, has died at the age of 49.
Grigg’s father announced on her Facebook page late last week that she had been admitted to a hospice and the report revealed that she had passed away on Saturday, August 13.
The actress had previously said she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer and revealed in July that four new tumors had been discovered. Deadline.
TV star: Robyn Griggs, the actress best known for starring in soap operas including One Life To Live and Another World, has died aged 49. She battled cervical cancer; seen in 1993