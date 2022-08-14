Robyn Griggs, who starred on the soap operas One Life To Live and Another World, dies aged 49

<!–

Robyn Griggs, the actress best known for her leading role in soap operas such as One Life To Live and Another World, has died at the age of 49.

Grigg’s father announced on her Facebook page late last week that she had been admitted to a hospice and the report revealed that she had passed away on Saturday, August 13.

The actress had previously said she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer and revealed in July that four new tumors had been discovered. Deadline.