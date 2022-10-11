Robots in the workplace contribute to burnout, fears about job insecurity and incivility

<!–

From robotic recruiters to AI-enabled chefs, androids are now being used in a variety of applications across various industries.

But a new study has warned against robots in the workplace, amid fears that bots could contribute to burnout, fears of job insecurity and incivility among colleagues.

This is even the case in industries where robots are not used, according to researchers from the National University of Singapore.

Dr. Kai Chi Yam, who led the study, said: ‘Some economists theorize that robots are more likely to take over workers than white-collar jobs.

‘However, robots don’t seem to be taking over that many jobs yet, at least not in the US, so much of this fear is quite subjective.’

Jobs with the greatest risk of being taken by robots Butchers and Meat Packers Presses, textiles, garments and related materials Graders and sorting machines, agricultural products Janitors and cleaners, except maids and cleaners Orders Packers and Packers, Hand Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender assistants Cooking workers Maids and cleaners Cleaning of vehicles and equipment

In the study, the team conducted experiments and analyzed data from participants in the United States, Singapore, India and Taiwan.

In an experiment, 118 engineers employed by an Indian car manufacturer reported greater workplace burnout and rudeness when working with industrial robots.

However, in another experiment involving 400 participants, self-affirmation exercises were found to help reduce robot fear in the workplace.

Participants were asked to write about their unique human qualities, such as humor, friends and family.

“Most people overestimate the capabilities of robots and underestimate their own capabilities,” said Dr. Yam.

Another experiment involved 343 parents of university students who were randomly divided into three groups.

One group read an article about the use of robots in business, the second group read a general article about robots, and the third read an unrelated article.

Participants were then asked about their job security concerns, with results revealing that the first group reported significantly higher levels of job insecurity than the other two groups.

Jobs with the least risk of being taken by robots Physicists Neurologists Preventive doctors Neuropsychologists and clinical neuropsychologists Pathologists Mathematicians managing directors Surgeons Molecular and cell biology Epidemiologists

As part of the study, the researchers also analyzed data on the prevalence of robots in 185 US metropolitan areas.

They compared this data to the overall usage of popular job recruiting websites in these areas, such as LinkedIn and Indeed.

The results revealed that the areas with the highest proportion of robots also had the highest proportion of searches on job recruitment sites – although unemployment was not higher in these areas.

The researchers suggest that people in these areas may feel more job insecurity because of robots, although they say other reasons may be at play.

The study comes shortly after researchers from the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne revealed which jobs are most and least likely to be taken over by robots.

Their findings suggest that meat packers, cleaners and builders face the greatest risk of being replaced by machines, while teachers, lawyers and physicists are safe.

“The key challenge for society today is how to become resilient to automation,” explained Professor Rafael Lalive, who co-led the study.

‘Our work provides detailed careers advice to workers facing high risks of automation, allowing them to take on more secure jobs while reusing many of the skills they acquired on the old job.’