Robots monitor the environmental impact of the Nord Stream gas leak

The underwater robots, called Gliders, record non-stop data from the seabed to the surface. Credit: VOTO/Aleksandra Mazur



The University of Gothenburg has deployed three underwater robots in the Baltic waters around the leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This is done in order to monitor how marine chemistry and life change over time due to high levels of methane gas. In addition, research vessel Skagerak will be deployed on a new expedition to the Baltic Sea to test the large, unmanned vessel Ran.

The expedition with R/V Skagerak was not the only measure the university researchers took when the Nord Stream pipelines started leaking methane gas. With the help of the Voice of the Ocean foundation, VOTO, three remote-controlled underwater robots have been placed in the area. They will move around the sea, continuously recording water data for the next 15 weeks.

“They are called gliders and are supplied by VOTO, who also manage their operation. The robots can give us measurements over a series of time on how the chemistry and quality of the water is being affected by the natural gas leak,” oceanographer Bastien Queste told the newspaper. University of Gothenburg.

Lots of information from the environment

Since March 2021, VOTO has two gliders in the area that serves as one of the foundation’s ocean observatories and where water quality is measured non-stop. The robots go to the bottom and then return to the surface, something that repeats over a preset distance. Each time the glider is on the surface, the latest measurement data is sent to the researchers via satellite. So there is already a lot of data from this area from the past. One of the three extra robots that were dropped into the sea last week has been equipped with a special sensor by manufacturer Alseamar to measure the change in methane content over the next 15 weeks.

“Last week’s expedition provided valuable data and a snapshot of the state of the ocean immediately after the spill occurred. With the new robots in place, we receive continuous reports on the state of the water near the Nord Stream. pipeline leaks.They are used exclusively for that purpose,” says Bastien Queste.

“It’s about getting measurements of the water over a long period of time and over a larger area. We can see how long it takes for the methane to disappear and how the aquatic environment reacts over time. The reaction in the sea is often delayed. It could be days or weeks before we see change,” says Bastien Queste.

The underwater robot will work in the area for 15 weeks. Credit: Anna Wuhlin



Even the underwater robots usually deployed there can provide important data because they measure salinity, temperature, oxygen content and the amount of chlorophyll. This completes the picture of how the water in the Baltic Sea is doing after the gas leak.

Solid scientific documentation

“Together with the new robots and the measurements from the expedition, we researchers will have solid scientific documentation of the impact of the Nord Stream leak. When we add it all up, we have a good idea of ​​both the immediate and delayed effects. With gliders that measure continuously, we will be able to better understand the processes observed at the time,” says Bastien Queste.

The expedition has barely had time to disembark or preparations for the next voyage to the Baltic Sea with Skagerak have begun. Polar explorer Anna Wåhlin had long planned a trip with the ship exactly to the area east of Bornholm.

“I will test how the large underwater robot Ran behaves in seas with high density layers and how well it can measure over sediment-rich bottoms. This place is perfect for that. Ran can also contribute to gas emissions research because it measures the carbon dioxide and nitrate levels in the water,” says Anna Wåhlin. This is also the first time Ran will depart from Skagerak, which will be an important test of the ship’s flexibility.

High levels of methane in the Nord Stream . spill area

Provided by the University of Gothenburg

