Robot SAVES 61-year-old man’s life by removing a 2.3-inch cancerous tumor from his throat in the UK

A robot saved a 61-year-old man’s life by removing a cancerous tumor from his throat in a first surgery of its kind in the UK

Surgeons at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital used a next-generation robot called Versius to perform the oesophageal resection to remove a 2.3-inch tumor from a patient named Martin Nugent.

The procedure performed by the robot was a form of minimal access surgery, which creates smaller incisions and reduces the likelihood of complications, scarring and pain after surgery.

“Being given a second chance to see my grandchildren, my children and my wife has meant so much to me. The GRH team saved my life and I will be eternally grateful to them,” said Nugent.

“The suite of full-pulse instruments, combined with enhanced 3D HD vision, gives surgeons a high degree of accuracy when performing complicated procedural steps or operating in hard-to-reach places,” said CMR Surgical, the company responsible for robot, on its website

The delicate effort, which involved lifting Nugent’s stomach and reconnecting it to his esophagus, would have given him the opportunity to experience experiences he didn’t think were possible.

“I knew I was the first patient in the country to receive care in this way. It’s really amazing that things like this are happening here in Gloucester, especially when you think of big cities like London, Manchester or Oxford,” Nugent said.

“Last year I was in so much pain I couldn’t eat Christmas dinner. I lost three stone in weight pretty quickly. I think we’ll make it right this year and I’m just so grateful to get the chance to enjoy Christmas one more time.”

CMR Surgical, producer of the robotic surgeon, describes the machine as follows on its website: "The suite of full-wrist instruments, combined with enhanced 3D HD vision, gives surgeons a high degree of accuracy when performing complex procedural steps or operate in difficult conditions. to reach areas.'

With a high degree of precision and control, surgeons are able to perform more of their complex procedures laparoscopically.

Ana Raduc, CEO of CMR Surgical, explained in a statement, “It’s great to see the multi-specialty teams at GRH using Versius for complex cancer procedures like this one.”

“We know that minimal access surgery improves outcomes for patients and can lead to a faster recovery, and surgical robotics helps to enable a minimal access approach,” she added.

The machine has a lightweight and modular design that makes it easy to move between departments. It also uses ‘v-wrist technology’ which means it can be used in virtually any operating room.

The robot was installed last year and Gloucestershire Royal Hospital became the first NHS hospital in the country to launch a gastrointestinal program using the robot. It has also been used successfully in colorectal surgery.

