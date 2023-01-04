Robot lawyer takes its first case: Hearing next month will see the defendant get advice from AI

A court hearing in February will make history when the defendant is advised by artificial intelligence.

The technology stems from the company DoNotPay, founded in 2015 by a then Stanford University freshman, which was originally developed to fight parking fines.

The world’s first robot lawyer will run on the defendant’s smartphone and listen for commentary to instruct his client on what to say in arguments.

The location of the courthouse, the charges and the name of the defendant were not disclosed New scientist.

The defendant will use a smartphone app, powered by the robot lawyer, which will advise them on what to say during the trial scheduled for February

Joshua Browder initially created the robot to appeal parking fines in the UK when he first launched the technology, but has since expanded it to the US.

However, this technology is designed in a chat format where the bot continues to ask questions to learn more about your case, such as “were you or someone you know driving?” or “was it difficult to understand the parking signs?”

After analyzing your answers, the robot decides whether you are eligible to appeal. If so, he generates a notice of appeal that can be taken to court.

A similar format will be used in February’s trial, but will “listen” to conversations between the accuser and defendant to advise his client on what to say next.

However, the AI ​​was trained on statements of fact to “minimize legal liability,” Browder told New Scientist.

He also modified the audio tool to not immediately respond to statements, but instead let the offending person end their discussion, analyze comments, and then present a solution.

“It’s all about language, and that’s what lawyers charge hundreds or thousands of dollars an hour for,” said Browder, who believes this technology will one day replace lawyers.

“There will still be a lot of good lawyers who might plead in the European Court of Human Rights, but a lot of lawyers just charge way too much money to copy and paste documents and I think they will definitely be replaced, and they should be replaced.’

DoNotPay’s website shows that the technology can be used for things other than a robot: fight against companies; beat the bureaucracy; find hidden money; and sue everyone.

The robot has learned the laws about canceled and delayed flights and payment protection insurance.

DoNotPay also provides consumer and labor rights advice to people in the US and UK, including workplace harassment or misleading claims in advertisements.

And it will connect users to outside help, such as pro bono legal representation, for more serious matters.

China is the first to apply artificial intelligence in court.

Last July, it was revealed that the country is using the technology to “improve” its justice system by recommending laws, drafting documents and warning of “alleged human error” in rulings.

Judges must now by law consult the AI ​​on every case, the Beijing Supreme Court said in an update to the system published this week, and if they go against its recommendation, they must submit a written statement as to why.

Developed in 2015, the DoNotPay robot is designed in a chat format where the bot continues to ask questions to learn the details of issues related to parking fines

The AI ​​is also connected to police databases and China’s Orwellian social credit system, giving it the power to punish people by automatically listing a thief’s property for sale online.

China has been developing a “smart court” system since at least 2016, when Chief Justice Qiang Zhou called for technology to improve the “fairness, efficiency and credibility” of the judicial system.

That has meant introducing robot receptionists into courthouses to provide online legal assistance, automatic voice recognition recorders in courtrooms that eliminate the need for transcribing, and “virtual courtrooms” where cases can be heard online.

China has even introduced a highly specialized “Internet Court” that deals exclusively with matters related to the virtual world, such as online lending, domain name disputes and copyright issues.

