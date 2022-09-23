Roborock’s S7 Plus mop and robot vacuum hybrid is $270 off

The Roborock S7 Plus has hit a new record low. | Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy / The Verge

If you’re planning to catch up on cleaning this weekend, you can do it a lot faster with today’s excellent robot vacuum cleaner deal. Regular $949.98, Amazon sells Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum for just $679.48 — an all-time low — when you apply the coupon on the page and use the promo code S7PLUS4SD at the cash register.

Roborock’s S7 Plus is our favorite hybrid mop and robot vacuum, one that can even keep your carpets dry by lifting the mop to vacuum them. Other nice features include the ability to clean specific rooms and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri so you can make requests with your voice. In addition, the robot vacuum cleaner comes with an automatic emptying cleaning and charging station. While it doesn’t have great battery life and doesn’t clean carpets as well as hardwood floors, it’s still a great robovac that can help you clean your home faster than a regular vacuum cleaner. Read our review.

Have you been tempted to buy the new Apple Watch Series 8, but the price tag is holding you back? Straight away, Amazon and walmart sell the 41mm, LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 in red for $379 instead of $499, while you get the cream version from Walmart for $30 extra. As we noted in our Apple Watch Series 8 review, the last-gen model isn’t all that different from Apple’s latest smartwatch. Of course, it lacks features like crash detection, a body temperature sensor, and better menstrual and ovulation tracking; however, it’s still a fantastic smartwatch that, like the newer model, offers fall detection, support for Apple Pay and an ECG sensor. It’s also just as fast as the Series 8 and has a large, always-on display. Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.

Alternatively, if you prefer something more affordable, Walmart is also selling the first-generation Apple Watch SE at a new low. Right now the 40mm model with GPS is going for $199 ($80 off) space gray and in a cream version at Walmart. The midrange wearable is much faster than the discontinued Apple Watch Series 3. It also supports fall detection and Apple Pay contactless payment, although it lacks more advanced features like an always-on display, the ECG sensor, the SpO2 sensor and the newer ones. The crash detection feature of Apple Watch SE. Read our Apple Watch SE (2020) review.

For those who prefer to relax this weekend, Starz is offering some great deals for a limited time. First, the platform offering a six month subscription for $3 per month to both new and returning subscribers. Typically, the streaming service runs $8.99 per month, so that equates to $36 in savings over the course of six months. Starz also offers new subscribers a 10-month subscription for $20 as part of another promotion. Whichever deal you choose, you’ll get an ad-free subscription that gives you access to the platform’s entire library, including shows and movies like Foreigner, gas burner, and Venom: Let there be carnage. The plan also lets you stream on up to four devices at once and download content for offline viewing.

Starz is not your favorite service? Don’t worry – we’ve got you. Be sure to check out our guide to the best streaming service deals going on right now, including some great deals on Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube TV, Disney Plus, and more.

If you want a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, Jabra’s Elite Active 4 is on sale now for $89.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, Targetand Best Buy, which is almost their best price yet. We didn’t test the Elite 4 Active, but we tested their predecessor, the Elite 3, which we called the best earbuds under $100. Unlike the Elite 3, however, the 4 Active comes with active noise cancellation and support for multipoint pairing. They’re also more fitness-oriented, with improved IP57 water resistance.

