Roborock's new S8 Pro Ultra vacuum is better at cleaning up the place and itself

Roborock is launching its new flagship S8 series at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, consisting of three of their best robot vacuums to date: the base S8, S8 Plus and S8 Pro Ultra.

The models are mostly the same with a few unique features to set them apart. Every S8 vacuum cleaner comes with “a newly designed duo-roll brush system,” which the company says allows for deeper cleaning. Roborock also boasts that the series comes with a suction power of 6,000Pa (Pascal Pressure Units); which the company claims is the highest of any of its current robot vacuum cleaners.

