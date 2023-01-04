Roborock’s new S8 Pro Ultra vacuum is better at cleaning up the place and itself

Roborock is launching its new flagship S8 series at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, consisting of three of their best robot vacuums to date: the base S8, S8 Plus and S8 Pro Ultra.

The models are mostly the same with a few unique features to set them apart. Every S8 vacuum cleaner comes with “a newly designed duo-roll brush system,” which the company says allows for deeper cleaning. Roborock also boasts that the series comes with a suction power of 6,000Pa (Pascal Pressure Units); which the company claims is the highest of any of its current robot vacuum cleaners.

Some of Roborock’s proprietary technology migrates over from other models. First, you have the nice “VibraRise Intelligent Mopping System”. According to the product page of the S7 vacuum (opens in new tab), VibraRise uses “sonic vibration technology” that allows these little robots to scrub up to “3,000 items per minute” for a deep clean. Another notable feature is the Reactive 3D Obstacle Avoidance System, which enables the S8 series models to detect and avoid obstacles. The AI ​​on other models, like the S7, is equipped with a machine learning algorithm so it can “remember” where obstacles lie. We’ve asked a company representative if the Reactive 3D has this capability, but we’ve yet to hear anything.

Small differences

The few differences between the S8 vacuum cleaners mainly come down to the docking station. Each charges its respective model, but according to the company’s representative, the S8 Plus station has an auto-emptying dock that automatically empties the dust bin.

The docking station of the S8 Pro Ultra is a bit different. It’s called the RockDock Ultra, and it not only empties the dust cup, but it can also wash the S8 Pro’s internal mop and refill the water tank. In addition, it has a hot air dryer to prevent mold growth on both the mop and the dock itself.

The other notable difference is that the VibraRise mopping system on the S8 Pro has received a 2.0 upgrade. First, this new version comes with “two vibration modules” for better cleaning efficiency. And the model automatically raises the internal mop by 6mm when it detects carpeting to prevent cross-contamination.

The S8 series is currently on sale through Amazon or Roborock’s own store, but only in the US. Prices start at $749.99. It is unknown if there are any plans for a global launch at this time.

Other options

If you want a vacuum cleaner with more oomph behind it, Roborock is also launching the cordless Dyad Pro alongside the S8 series for $449.99. The company states that this new model has the ability to adapt automatically [its] cleaning power… [accordingly] to different floor scenarios” similar to how the S8 Pro can retract its mop when it detects carpet. And it has nearly three times the suction power at 17,000Pa.