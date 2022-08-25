Robodebt: Why Anthony Albanese will spend up to $400million despite scandal being settled in court

Anthony Albanese has been forced to deny suggestions that his royal commission in the Robodebt scandal will be an “extremely expensive” political witch hunt.

The Prime Minister on Thursday outlined details of the investigation into the scheme that erroneously sent automated IOUs to more than 400,000 vulnerable Australians between 2016 and 2020.

However, the scandal has already been through the federal court, which has ordered a $1.8 billion settlement — leading critics to accuse Mr. Albanian of now investigating the saga for his own political gain.

The investigation will come at no small cost to taxpayers, as royal commissions typically cost between $50 million and $400 million, mainly due to staff wages and excessive legal fees.

In a press conference on Thursday, Mr Albanese – who is high in the polls – was asked if he launched the investigation as a way to drag the coalition through the mire.

Similarly, Tony Abbott was accused of harming Labor when he ordered two royal commissions into Kevin Rudd’s home insulation plan and union corruption.

“Is this just another expensive way to destroy the former government?” a journalist asked Mr Albanian.

“I’m telling you what’s expensive—the more than a billion dollars this lawsuit has cost,” the prime minister replied.

“A federal government that cost that money because of the way it was handled.”

Scott Morrison (pictured with wife Jenny) will almost certainly have to participate in the study

Albanian – who went to the elections and promised a royal commission – said the human costs of the scandal, including numerous claims of suicide, meant it needed further investigation.

“We need to get to the heart of why this happened. This is such a serious problem.

“This is a commitment that we have a mandate for and a commitment that we must honor.”

Secretary of State Bill Shorten also rejected suggestions that the royal commission was unnecessary.

What was Robodebt? The coalition government wanted to recover money from benefit claimants who received too much. In 2016 the Online Compliance Intervention replaced manual debt collection with an automated computer program that linked the ATO and Centrelink databases to detect payment differences. It falsely demanded $1.73 billion from 433,000 Australians before it was declared illegal by federal court in 2019. About 2,000 people died after receiving the automated message that they owed money, with about 430 under the age of 35.

“The assumption of your question is that the Federal Court has heard all the cases — that’s not true,” he said.

“We were never told why the government lasted 4.5 years?

‘Why did Minister (Alan) Tudge say in 2016 or 2017, ‘we will hunt you down’? He proposed to track down citizens of this country for debts they did not have, using legal powers that he did not have.

“The government has never satisfactorily explained how this monster plan escaped the system and just took on a life of its own.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said the royal commission would be a ‘witch hunt’ if it did not investigate the former Labor government, which also collected debts using a controversial method called income averaging.

“I assume the job description will include Labour’s time in the portfolio when the situation first started,” said Mr Dutton.

“Obviously if not, it’s clear that this is nothing more than a political witch hunt and Anthony Albanese spends more time looking in the rear-view mirror than looking ahead at what’s about to confront the Australian public. , that will be a difficult period economically.’

The inquiry, which will produce a report by April 2023, will examine who was responsible for the scheme, why it was deemed necessary, how concerns were addressed, how the scheme affected individuals, the financial cost to the government and measures to address a ​to avoid a similar situation. disaster happen again.

Labor will benefit politically from the inquiry that will drag several senior coalition figures over the coals.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney on Thursday, Mr Albanese said: ‘Robodebt was, of course, the brainchild of the coalition – a computer program to find out if someone owed the government money, rather than involving a real person.

“One of the commitments I made was to re-employ the people to make sure this never happens again.

“We know that nearly 400,000 Australians have fallen victim to this cruel system. A human tragedy with very real consequences for the victims.’

The Robodebt scheme falsely demanded $1.73 billion from 433,000 Australians before it was declared illegal by federal court in 2019.

Data from the Department of Human Services revealed that more than 2,000 people died after receiving an initial automated message that they owed money, with about 430 under the age of 35.

The court’s ruling led to a $1.8 billion class action settlement for those affected.

But the former government has denied any liability and never explained who was responsible for the scheme and which ministers were aware of the problems.