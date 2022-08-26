Robodebt: Mother tells how son Rhys Cauzzo took his own life over incorrect Centrelink bill

A mother whose son committed suicide after Centrelink falsely charged him $28,000 as part of the government’s disastrous robodebt scheme has described the heartbreaking moment when she found out he was dead.

Jennifer Miller lost her son Rhys Cauzzo, 28, a Melbourne florist, on Australia Day in 2017.

Suffering from depression and anxiety, Mr. Cauzzo was wrongly charged for debts he did not owe by the federal government’s automated service and was hounded by debt collection agencies.

He was one of 2,030 Australians who died after receiving an IOU under the controversial settlement.

The robodebts are now under investigation by a royal commission announced Thursday by Anthony Albanese.

Rhys Cauzzo is pictured with his mother Jennifer Miller before his death on Australia Day 2017

Speaking to Sunrise on Friday morning, Ms. Miller discussed the moment she was told of her son’s death.

“Police came to our home on the Sunshine Coast early in the morning to tell us he had passed,” she said.

“I arranged to fly down immediately and I found clear signs that he was under financial pressure.

“There were pictures of him with a gun to his head and dollar signs coming out of his head.”

Mr Cauzzo (pictured) was one of 2,000 welfare recipients who committed suicide as a result of the robodebt scandal

What was Robodebt? The coalition government wanted to recover money from benefit claimants who received too much. In 2016 the Online Compliance Intervention replaced manual debt collection with an automated computer program that linked the ATO and Centrelink databases to detect payment differences. It falsely demanded $1.73 billion from 433,000 Australians before it was declared illegal by federal court in 2019. About 2,000 people died after receiving the automated message that they owed money, with about 430 under the age of 35.

Ms Miller said that before her son committed suicide, he received letters and phone calls from debt collection agency Dun & Bradstreet “almost daily”.

“He was harassed, he didn’t get a chance to talk to anyone at Centrelink,” she said.

“They just said ‘no, you have to figure it out’.

“It was the icing on the cake for him and he took his life on Australia Day, 2017.”

Ms Miller thanked Mr Albanian and Secretary of State Bill Shorten for calling the $30 million royal commission, which will report in April.

“Of course we still hope to get some accountability. I’ve been fighting this for almost six years and it’s about time we got some answers,” she said.

Ms Miller said she believes key figures in the former government, including Scott Morrison, are liable for her son’s death.

Mr. Cauzzo had received two separate IOUs as a result of the welfare agency’s controversial automated collection system – one for $10,000 and another for $18,000.

Mrs. Miller and his girlfriend tried to help him answer the letters, call and visit a Centrelink office to resolve the issues.

Mr Cauzzo’s older brother Josh said the government had abandoned his sibling and called Centrelink’s claim that he overpaid $300 a week “absurd”.

The 36-year-old mechanic, who lives in Sydney, said he hasn’t seen his brother much in the last year of his life because of his travel anxiety.

He also said that his brother was not too open about his problems.

“I don’t think he wanted to tell me completely, he was embarrassed,” Josh said.

He added that the “aggressive” debt collectors had given his brother only six days to pay the bill, threatened to seize his wages and seize his assets – and “pushed him over the edge.”

“My little brother wasn’t going to cheat the system, he needed welfare to survive,” he added.

Albanian – who went to the elections and promised a royal commission – said the human costs of the scandal, including numerous claims of suicide, meant it needed further investigation.

“We need to get to the heart of why this happened. This is such a serious problem.

“This is a commitment that we have a mandate for and a commitment that we must honor.”

Readers seeking support and information on suicide prevention can contact Lifeline at 13 11 14.