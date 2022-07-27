Roblox’s new ‘oof’ sound is a big oof

Roblox has removed the iconic “oof” sound your character makes when you die (which even I, as an adult, can find some semblance of joy in). In a thread on twitter (through Kotaku), explains Roblox that it has removed the sound “due to a licensing issue” and replaced it with a new sound that sounds weird to me.

Roblox has had problems with the “oof” sound before. As Kotaku points out that Intellivision founder Tommy Tallarico originally created the sound for a 2000 game called Messiah. Tallarico took issue with Roblox using the sound, and in 2020, Roblox started makers $1. to charge (or 100 Robux) to include the sound in their games to resolve the dispute. However, it’s unclear what prompted Roblox to completely remove the sound. Roblox didn’t respond to The edge‘s request for comment.

With regard to sounds, due to a licensing issue, we have removed the “oof” sound from Roblox and created a replacement default sound that will be launched today.

We plan to expand our Avatar Shop in the future with a whole range of old and new sounds. More about this to follow. — Roblox (@Roblox) July 26, 2022

You can listen to the new death sound in the video embedded below, and it’s certainly not the meme-worthy sound the “oof” once was (and still is). Roblox could at least have done that tried to make the new sound somewhat like the old one, but instead replaced it with some sort of guttural sound.

When my character falls off the map in Speed ​​running 4I don’t want to feel like I’m legit murdered my character… I just want him to sound like he stubbed his toe or something. This new sound makes me feel like I’m standing over my character’s deathbed, witnessing his last breath.