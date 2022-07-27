WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Roblox’s new ‘oof’ sound is a big oof

Gaming
By Jacky

Roblox has removed the iconic “oof” sound your character makes when you die (which even I, as an adult, can find some semblance of joy in). In a thread on twitter (through Kotaku), explains Roblox that it has removed the sound “due to a licensing issue” and replaced it with a new sound that sounds weird to me.

Roblox has had problems with the “oof” sound before. As Kotaku points out that Intellivision founder Tommy Tallarico originally created the sound for a 2000 game called Messiah. Tallarico took issue with Roblox using the sound, and in 2020, Roblox started makers $1. to charge (or 100 Robux) to include the sound in their games to resolve the dispute. However, it’s unclear what prompted Roblox to completely remove the sound. Roblox didn’t respond to The edge‘s request for comment.

You can listen to the new death sound in the video embedded below, and it’s certainly not the meme-worthy sound the “oof” once was (and still is). Roblox could at least have done that tried to make the new sound somewhat like the old one, but instead replaced it with some sort of guttural sound.

When my character falls off the map in Speed ​​running 4I don’t want to feel like I’m legit murdered my character… I just want him to sound like he stubbed his toe or something. This new sound makes me feel like I’m standing over my character’s deathbed, witnessing his last breath.

Related Posts

Steam now supports Nintendo’s classic…

Jacky

AT&T is not building a cloud gaming…

Jacky

Netflix’s upcoming Running with the…

Jacky

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Pinocchio’s first proper trailer shows…

Jacky

GTA VI: Bonnie and Clyde, female…

Jacky

Harley Quinn season 3 review: it’s…

Jacky
1 of 369

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More