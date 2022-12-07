Robins can get more physically aggressive around traffic, study finds

Considered an emblem of the holiday season, they are known for their cheerful, inquisitive nature around people.

But robins aren’t immune to losing their temperature and can become aggressive if there’s noise, a new study shows.

In experiments, researchers from the UK and Turkey played traffic noise to both rural and urban robins using loudspeakers attached to trees.

They found that the sound of traffic made rural robins—but not urban robins—more “physically aggressive,” probably because the noise disturbed their birdsong.

According to the experts, robin aggression can take the form of strange physical movements, including head swinging and neck stretching.

According to the experts, robin aggression can take the form of strange physical movements, including head swinging and neck stretching.

Signs of robin aggression – Wing flutters – Sting in the tail – To wave – Extension of the neck – ‘Ball of red feathers’ – Get closer to the intruder

The study was conducted by experts from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in Cambridge and Koç University in Istanbul and published in Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology.

“Human activity has a huge effect on wildlife, including their social behavior,” the team says in their paper.

“Animals living in urban areas are often more aggressive than those living in rural areas, which may be due to urban acoustic noise making communication between individuals difficult.”





In addition to modifying their songs to ward off intruders, robins show physical movements during territorial interactions, which may include getting closer to the intruder.

For their study, the team examined the behavior of male European robins (Erithacus rubecula) living in urban parks and rural forests in and around Istanbul.

They measured the aggression against another robin intruder, which wasn’t a real robib, but a 3D-printed model in the shape of an adult bird, hand-painted to look like the real thing.

The fake robin was fitted with a loudspeaker, which allowed the team to play audio, and was then attached to trees in parks and forests.

For their study, the team examined the behavior of male European robins in urban parks and rural forests in Turkey. Pictured is a real robin (above) that spotted the researchers’ 3D-printed fake robin

The audio consisted of robin song recordings, while additional traffic noise was added through another separate speaker nearby.

After recording the birds’ behavior during interactions with the fake intruder, they found that urban robins typically showed more physical aggression than rural robins.

However, rural robins became more aggressive with the addition of traffic noise — possibly because they are less accustomed to traffic noise than urban birds, which already live in noisier habitats.

In addition, physical displays of territoriality may increase as traffic noise disturbs their birdsong.

“In normally quiet environments, we found that extra traffic noise leads rural robins to become more physically aggressive, for example by approaching the model bird closer,” said study co-author Dr Caglar Akcay of the ARU.

“We think this is because the noise interferes with their communication.”

During the tests on urban robins, traffic noise had no effect on their level of physical aggression, although they adapted to the noise by reducing their singing speed.



The researchers suspect that urban robins have learned to ‘sit out’ temporary increases in noise, while rural robins have not and thus show increased physical aggression.

Overall, by comparing the responses of urban and rural robins, the study provides a valuable insight into how urban species adapt to ‘living in a noisy world’.

‘We know that human activity can have a significant impact on the long-term social behavior of wildlife,’ said Dr Akcay.

“Our results show that human-produced noise can have different effects on robins depending on the habitat in which they live.”

The team warns that physical aggression is risky for small birds such as robins and is likely to have health implications.

A 2018 study found that birds surrounded by noise develop the same symptoms as people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).