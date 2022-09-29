Robin Wright looks upbeat as she signs documents in LA after filing to divorce Clement Giraudet

Robin Wright appeared to be in good spirits on Wednesday when she was spotted doing some business in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old Forrest Gump star appeared to be signing some documents from the comfort of her car when she stopped to park outside an office building in the city’s Century City neighborhood.

She took care of documents just days later TMZ reported that she had filed a petition to divorce her husband Clément Giraudet, who is nearly 20 years her junior.

Robin was casually and comfortably dressed in a chic black jumpsuit with breast pockets and the top few buttons open.

The outfit had half-length sleeves showing off her tight arms, and she contrasted it with brown sandals.

The Blade Runner 2049 actress wore black-framed glasses as she signed her documents from the driver’s seat, while another woman took them to her vehicle.

Robin had a white earphone plugged into one ear while smiling kindly at the woman, possibly while she was on the phone.

She was later spotted walking around town with a large brown leather tote bag over one shoulder and a smaller black crocodile-print handbag.

The Wonder Woman actress swapped her regular glasses for classic black sunglasses and she wore her blonde locks styled and held in place with tiny hair clips.

Four days earlier, Robin would have filed for divorce from her husband Clément Giraudet, to whom she had been married for four years.

She began dating 37-year-old Yves Saint Laurent manager in 2017, before getting married in a secret ceremony in France the following year.

According to the publication, Robin listed the date of their split as July 31 in the divorce filing.

The actress has also asked the court not to exercise her ability to grant spousal alimony and, according to a “after the prenuptial agreement, all goods are his/her separate property’.

It was not clear whether she was signing any documents related to her divorce on Wednesday, although the process could be speedy due to the prenuptial agreement.

The couple had no children together.

Wright was recently pictured without her wedding ring, when she stepped out in Los Angeles on August 30.

It will be the third divorce for Robin, who married the late Deen Witherspoon in 1986, before pursuing Madonna’s ex-Sean Penn in 1989.

Robin shares Hopper, 28, and daughter Dylan, 30, with her ex-husband Sean, whom she married in 1996; they planned to divorce in December 2007, but called it off four months later.

They broke up again in April 2009, but withdrew the documents the following month; However, Robin filed the divorce papers in August 2009 and their divorce was finalized in July 2010.

Wright and Clement have kept their relationship more on the private side but have enjoyed quality time together over the years.

They were last spotted together in October 2021, when all seemed well with them enjoying a steamy kissing session on the beach in Los Angeles.

Before that, the duo enjoyed a sun-filled getaway to St. Tropez in August 2021.

Clement — who is Saint Laurent’s International VIP Relations Manager — and Robin married on August 10, 2018 in a “very intimate and peaceful” ceremony in France, according to People.

“Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production,” a source told the publication at the time.

The two were “surrounded by their loved ones,” with Wright reportedly wearing a bohemian lace wedding dress for the occasion, according to Vogue Paris.

Robin and Clement had their wedding and reception in La Roche-sur-le-Buis in southeastern France.

They are reportedly engaged in the winter of 2017; they were seen kissing in Paris with a band clearly visible on Robin’s wedding ring finger.

The Princess Bride star was first spotted with the fashion executive in September 2017 during Fashion Week; they were spotted at a soccer game with her son Hopper.