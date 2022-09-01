Robin Wright, 56, shows off her fit physique and toned legs as she steps out in Los Angeles

Robin Wright made sure she looked casual and cool as she stepped out into the California heat on Tuesday to run some errands.

The Forrest Gump actress, 56, opted for comfort and wore leggings and a loose-fitting tank top in Los Angeles.

The talented star has had a busy schedule and recently stepped behind the camera to direct an episode in the upcoming Hulu series, Tell Me Lies.

The Princess Bride star kept her look simple and casual, wearing a black tank top that she tucked into the waistband of her forest green leggings.

The Golden Globe winner donned a pair of lime green and black sneakers for her afternoon outing.

Robin chose not to carry a large wallet or purse, but instead was seen balancing her car keys and coffee in her hand.

The House of Cards alum was spotted carrying a large paper bag full of delicious treats for her lunch.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle and pulled back in a chic bun to keep her from falling into her face.

To protect her eyes from the sun, Robin donned round sunglasses to complete her overall ensemble for her day trip.

The talented actress added a dainty gold necklace and matching gold bracelets, but her wedding ring was missing.

Robin tied the knot with Saint Laurent fashion executive, Clement, four years earlier in 2018.

The two were first seen together in public a year earlier in 2017 We weekly.

Despite their 18-year age difference, the couple said ‘I do’ in France in August 2018 in a romantic, private setting. publication.

The couple has kept their relationship more on the private side, but over the years they have enjoyed quality time together.

Robin and Clement were photographed in October last year cuddling and sharing numerous kisses on a beach date in Los Angeles. The couple had previously spent time together in Saint Tropez for a late summer getaway.

The Emmy winner was previously married to actor Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. The exes share two children, daughter Dylan, 31, and son Hopper, 29.

Before Sean, Robin was married to Dane Witherspoon from 1986 until they divorced two years later in 1988.

The actress has been cast in the upcoming Netflix fantasy movie, Damsel, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things and Angela Bassett. The film is slated for release in 2023.

Robin announced in an Instagram post earlier in August that she was involved with the upcoming Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies, which premieres September 7.

‘It was great to direct the finale with a great production, cast and crew! I think you have a blow in your hands!!’ the beauty typed out to her fans and followers.