Robin Wright, 56, looks downcast after ‘filing for divorce from Clément Giraudet, 37’

Robin Wright looked downcast as she appeared in Los Angeles on Saturday following claims that she has filed for divorce from her third husband, Clément Giraudet.

The House Of Cards actress, 56, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, it has been reported by TMZ.

She was dressed down in leggings and a hoodie when she was spotted and on the day of the report wearing a somber expression.

Upheaval: Robin Wright looked downcast as she appeared in Los Angeles on Saturday following claims she has filed for divorce from third husband Clément Giraudet

Robin began dating the Yves Saint Laurent director, 37, in 2017 before tying the knot the following year in a secret ceremony in France.

The Forrest Gump actress, who has no children with Clément, reportedly lists the date of their split as July 31 in the divorce filing.

The actress has also asked the court not to use its option to award spousal support and according to a ‘according to the prenuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property’.

Representatives have been contacted for comment.

The surface: She was dressed down in leggings and a hoodie when spotted and on the day of the report wearing a somber expression

Reason: The House Of Cards actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, TMZ has reported; Pictured 2018

Wright was recently pictured without her wedding band as she stepped out in Los Angeles on August 30.

It will be the third divorce for Robin, who married the late Dane Witherspoon in 1986, before pursuing Madonna’s ex Sean Penn in 1989.

Robin shares Hopper, 28, and daughter Dylan, 30, with ex-husband Sean after they tied the knot in 1996; they planned to divorce in December 2007, but called it off four months later.

They split again in April 2009, but withdrew the documents the following month; However, Robin filed the divorce papers in August 2009 and their divorce was finalized in July 2010.

Differences: The actress has also asked the court not to use her option to award spousal support and according to a ‘post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property’

Wright and Clement have kept their relationship more on the private side, but have been pictured enjoying quality time together over the years.

They were last seen together in October 2021, when all was well with them as they enjoyed a steamy make-out session on the beach in Los Angeles.

Before that, the duo enjoyed a sunny holiday to St. Tropez in August 2021.

No wedding ring: Wright was recently pictured without her wedding band as she stepped out in Los Angeles on August 30

Clement – who is Saint Laurent’s International VIP Relations Manager – and Robin tied the knot on August 10, 2018 in a ‘very intimate and low-key’ ceremony in France, according to People.

“Robin wanted it to be about them, not a big production,” a source told the publication at the time.

The two were ‘surrounded by those closest to them’ with Wright wearing a bohemian lace wedding dress for the occasion, according to Vogue Paris.

As they were: Robin began dating the Yves Saint Laurent director in 2017 before tying the knot the following year in a secret ceremony in France; Pictured 2018

Robin and Clement had their wedding and reception in La Roche-sur-le-Buis in South East France.

They reportedly got engaged in the winter of 2017; they were seen kissing in Paris with a band clearly seen on Robin’s ring finger.

The Princess Bride star was first spotted with the fashion boss in September 2017 during fashion week; they were spotted at a football game with her son Hopper.