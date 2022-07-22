Robin Williams’ son Zak shares funny post on what would have been his father’s 71st birthday

Robin Williams’ son Zak shared a funny tribute to his father on Thursday, which would have been the actor’s 71st birthday.

The Good Will Hunting actor died in 2014 at the age of 63 by suicide at his home in Paradise Cay, California. His autopsy revealed an undiagnosed Lewy body disease.

‘Happy 71st Birthday Dad! I will remember you today as you would like to be remembered, in spandex. Miss you and love you always!’ his son wrote on Instagram when he posted a photo of the comedian on a bicycle.

Williams was an avid cyclist who often rode the winding trails near his home in Marin County, California.

Last year, Zak said his father was “frustrated” with his health problems before finally taking his life.

The legendary comedian had been unknowingly misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and actually suffered from Lewy body dementia – the second most common form of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease – his family discovered after his death.

“What I saw was frustration,” Zak, 39, told host Max Lugavere on his podcast The genius life.

‘What he went through didn’t match one to one’ [with what] many Parkinson’s patients experience. So I think that was difficult for him.”

Zak, who is a mental health advocate, continued, “There was a focus problem that frustrated him, there were issues related to how he was feeling and also from a neurological perspective he didn’t feel great,” adding: ” He was very uncomfortable.’

Williams’ son also questioned the medications his father was taking, suggesting they may have worsened his overall health.

“Those drugs are no joke,” he explained. ‘They are also very hard on body and mind.

“I couldn’t help but feel empathy. I couldn’t help but feel frustrated for him,” Zak continued. “It can be very isolating, even when you’re with family and loved ones.”

Tragedy: Williams was ‘frustrated’ with his health problems before finally taking his life in 2014, his son has revealed (Pictured, 2007)

Lewy body dementia causes a progressive decline in mental abilities, and those affected may have visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention.

Zak also shared his experience dealing with the loss of his father and how it affected his mental health.

“I was drinking heavily to manage my mental health, where it was causing very harmful problems. For me personally, I had health problems. I had psychosis and when I spoke to a psychiatrist I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

Add: ‘I was self-medicating from the trauma with alcohol.’

Zak, who is a father of two, sought help in a 12-step program and group therapy, which helped him.