Robin Williams’ children Zak and Zelda pay tribute to the late actor

Robin Williams’ children, Zak and Zelda, have paid emotional tribute to their late father on the eighth anniversary of his death.

The actor, who died at age 63, joined his son Zak, 39, who shared an old photo of him greeting the “beautiful, hairy man.”

The Good Will Hunting actor died by suicide in 2014 at his home in Paradise Cay, California. His autopsy revealed an undiagnosed Lewy body disease, a form of progressive dementia.

On Thursday, Zak tweeted, “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I remember how incredibly kind and happy you were.

“I miss you very much, wonderful, hairy man, and will celebrate your life today. I love you so much!’

Also in honor of her father, Zelda, 33, shared a quote from writer Haruki Murakami, which appeared to be related to suicide prevention.

It read, “And once the storm is over, you won’t know how you survived, how you survived. You’re not even sure if the storm is really over.

‘But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you’re not the same person that came in.”

She also shared a thread of suicide prevention resources and hotlines, asking her followers to add more if they knew about it.

Zelda added, “I don’t ask much, but if I may, be kind to your heart today. I know I’m trying.’

On the birthday last year, Zelda also shared a quote from Murakami, which read, “Sometimes when I look at you, I feel like I’m staring at a distant star.

“It’s dazzling, but the light is from tens of thousands of years ago. Maybe the star doesn’t even exist anymore. But sometimes that light seems to me more than anything else.’

Robin also had son Cody, 30, from his relationship with Valerie Velardi.

Earlier this year, Zak shared a funny tribute to his father, which would have been the actor’s 71st birthday.

‘Happy 71st birthday Dad! I will remember you today as you would like to be remembered, in spandex. Miss you and love you always!’ his son wrote on Instagram when he posted a photo of the comedian on a bicycle.

Robin was an avid cyclist who often rode the winding trails near his home in Marin County, California.

Last year, Zak said his father was “frustrated” with his health problems before finally taking his life.

The legendary comedian had been unknowingly misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and actually suffered from Lewy body dementia – the second most common form of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease – his family discovered after his death.

“What I saw was frustration,” Zak told host Max Lugavere on his podcast The genius life.

‘What he went through didn’t match one to one’ [with what] many Parkinson’s patients experience. So I think that was difficult for him.”

Zak, a mental health advocate, continued, “There was a focus problem that frustrated him, there were issues related to how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn’t feel great,” adding: “He was very uncomfortable.’

Williams’ son also questioned the medications his father was taking, suggesting they may have worsened his overall health.

“Those drugs are no joke,” he explained. ‘They are also very hard on body and mind.

“I couldn’t help but feel more than empathy. I couldn’t help but feel frustrated for him,” Zak continued. “It can be very isolating, even when you’re with family and loved ones.”

Lewy body dementia causes a progressive decline in mental abilities, and those affected may have visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention.

Zak also shared his experience dealing with the loss of his father and how it affected his mental health.

“I was drinking heavily to manage my mental health, where it was causing very harmful problems. For me personally, I had health problems. I had psychosis and when I spoke to a psychiatrist I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

Add: ‘I was self-medicating from the trauma with alcohol.’

Zak, who is a father of two, sought help in a 12-step program and group therapy, which helped him.