Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary wear matching all-white outfits for date night

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary matched completely in white when they stepped out in Malibu on Sunday night.

The Blurred Lines singer, 45, looked smart in a fitted shirt he paired with matching trousers as he dined out at celebrity hotspot Nobu.

The musician’s gorgeous fiancé, April 27, coordinated with the hitmaker accordingly as she showed off her toned legs in a thigh-skimming mini dress.

The actress showed off her figure in the figure-hugging ensemble which she paired with a pair of beige heels.

She was carrying a brown suede handbag with a thick gold chain strap.

April’s wavy dark brown locks were styled in a half-up, half-down haircut.

The couple looked cheerful as they stepped out on date night — with wide smiles on their way to the chic eatery.

April recently took to her Instagram stories to capture a date night at Nobu in Malibu with an adorable clip of the couple snapping a photo together.

“Hahahahahahahaha I hate us @robinthicke,” she captioned the video, in which the parents of three children laughed as they enjoyed themselves in the busy upscale eatery.

The singer looked neat in a colorful floral shirt, which he combined with a brown suit and white sneakers.

The couple first met at a party in 2014 and began dating in September of that year, a few months after his divorce from ex-wife Paula Patton, 46.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018.

April and Robin are proud parents of three children; Mia, four, Lola, three, and Luca, 20 months.

The musician also co-parents son Julian Fuego, 12, with ex-wife Paula, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2015.