Robin Thicke, 45, holds hands with fiancee April Love Geary, 27, on dinner date

Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary held hands during a night out in West Hollywood this Friday.

The 45-year-old crooner cut a neat figure in a sleek midnight blue blazer with black trousers and seductively unbuttoned a few buttons on his shirt.

Meanwhile, April 27, her stately figure slipped into a sheer nude mesh mini that slid down to highlight her cleavage.

She let her luxurious black hair fall in waves over her shoulders and accentuated her features with makeup.

The duo went to dinner at the new West Hollywood nightclub Catch Steak LA, which opened in June on what used to be Fig & Olive.

Catch Steak LA is an outpost of the same company that owns Catch LA, which became a showbiz hot spot when it opened in the same neighborhood in 2016.

Robin and April share three children – Mia, four, Lola, three, and Luca, one – and Robin has a son named Julian, 12, by his ex-wife Paula Patton.

April, who joked on her 23rd birthday that Robin “should trade me for a younger girl soon,” has been with him since 2014.

He rose to fame in 2013 with his hit Blurred Lines, which caused a scandal and was accused of promoting “rape culture.”

Robin and his co-producer Pharrell Williams were also accused of ripping the late Marvin Gaye’s music for Blurred Lines.

Pharrell and Robin eventually lost a copyright lawsuit filed by Marvin’s three children, who were awarded more than $7 million by a jury in 2015.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, who became a star after dancing naked in the Blurred Lines music video, has since accused Robin of groping her on set.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and strangeness of a stranger’s hands enveloping my bare breasts from behind,” she wrote in her book My Body. “Instinctively I left and looked back at Robin Thicke.”

Robin married Paula Patton in 2005 after dating her since their teens, and in 2010 they gave birth to Julian Fuego.

After they broke up in February 2014, Robin conducted a public campaign to get Paula back, including an album called Paula with a lead single titled Get Her Back.

Despite his best efforts, Paula filed for divorce in October 2014, which was eventually finalized in March.

Paula and Robin had a resentful custody battle over Julian – a battle she told the world weeks before April that she was pregnant with Mia.