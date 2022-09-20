WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Wednesday, September 21

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow's Racing Tips: Best Bets for Wednesday 21st September

By Sam Turner for the Daily Mail

Published: 21:42, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 21:42, 20 September 2022

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Wednesday’s meetings at Goodwood, Redcar, Perth, Kempton and Southwell.

KEMPTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.40 Revenite

5.15 American Belle

5.45 Zu Run

6.15 Pure dignity

6.45 Crystal Casque

7.15 Silverscape

7.45 Pablo Prince

8.15 Agapanther

GIMCRACK

4.40 Revenite

5.15 American Belle

5.45 Lord Uhtred

6.15 Laurel

6.45 Dance to win

7.15 Sooghan

7.45 Pablo Prince

8.15 Brazen Idol

PERTH

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Glad D’ex

1.35 Sword of Fate

2.10 Poppa Poutine

2.45 The Quantum Realm

3.20 Big Bad Bear

3.55 Becoming mobile

4.30 Petite Rhapsody

GIMCRACK

1.00 Glad D’ex

1.35 Spark Of Madness

2.10 Poppa Poutine

2.45 Bavington Bob

3.20 Big Bad Bear

3.55 Becoming mobile

4.30 Rubytwo

northerner – 1.35 Tico Times (nap); 2.10 Dallas Des Pictons (nb).

GOODWOOD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Galactic Jack

2.25 Save Mirage

3.00 Florence Rosa

3.35 Royal Navy

4.10 Secret Shadow

4.45 Pride Of Nepal

5.20 Dream Composer

GIMCRACK

1.50 Galactic Jack

2.25 Save Mirage

3.00 Some Nightmares

3.35 Royal Fleet (nap)

4.10 Secret Shadow

4.45 Farasi Lane

5.20 Little Jarl

Newmarket – 3.35 Royal Navy (nap); 4.10 Strawberries (nb).

RED CAR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.43 Orbital Carillon

2.18 Highland Mac

2.53 Good Gracious

3.28 Caiaphas

4.03 STRAWMAN (nap)

4.37 So smart

5.08 Kilconquhar

5.38 Albeseeingyer

GIMCRACK

1.43 Orbital Carillon

2.18 Smile and pay

2.53 Good Gracious

3.28 Caiaphas

4.03 Gatecrasher girl

4.37 Lotus Rose

5.08 Kilconquhar

5.38 Miss Candy

SOUTHWELL

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

6.00 Broxi

6.30 She’s Sentimental (nb)

7.00 Fast

7.30 Bomb Squad

8.00 Sampers Seven

8.30 Glen Cove

GIMCRACK

6.00 Broxi

6.30 She’s Sentimental

7.00 So sleepy

7.30 Soi Dao

8.00 Four Adaay

8.30 Glen Cove

Robin Goodfellows racing tips Best bets for Wednesday September 21

Robin Goodfellows racing tips Best bets for Wednesday September 21

