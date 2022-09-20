Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Wednesday, September 21
Robin Goodfellow’s Racing Tips: Best Bets for Wednesday 21st September
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Wednesday’s meetings at Goodwood, Redcar, Perth, Kempton and Southwell.
Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Wednesday’s meetings
KEMPTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.40 Revenite
5.15 American Belle
5.45 Zu Run
6.15 Pure dignity
6.45 Crystal Casque
7.15 Silverscape
7.45 Pablo Prince
8.15 Agapanther
GIMCRACK
4.40 Revenite
5.15 American Belle
5.45 Lord Uhtred
6.15 Laurel
6.45 Dance to win
7.15 Sooghan
7.45 Pablo Prince
8.15 Brazen Idol
PERTH
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Glad D’ex
1.35 Sword of Fate
2.10 Poppa Poutine
2.45 The Quantum Realm
3.20 Big Bad Bear
3.55 Becoming mobile
4.30 Petite Rhapsody
GIMCRACK
1.00 Glad D’ex
1.35 Spark Of Madness
2.10 Poppa Poutine
2.45 Bavington Bob
3.20 Big Bad Bear
3.55 Becoming mobile
4.30 Rubytwo
northerner – 1.35 Tico Times (nap); 2.10 Dallas Des Pictons (nb).
GOODWOOD
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Galactic Jack
2.25 Save Mirage
3.00 Florence Rosa
3.35 Royal Navy
4.10 Secret Shadow
4.45 Pride Of Nepal
5.20 Dream Composer
GIMCRACK
1.50 Galactic Jack
2.25 Save Mirage
3.00 Some Nightmares
3.35 Royal Fleet (nap)
4.10 Secret Shadow
4.45 Farasi Lane
5.20 Little Jarl
Newmarket – 3.35 Royal Navy (nap); 4.10 Strawberries (nb).
RED CAR
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.43 Orbital Carillon
2.18 Highland Mac
2.53 Good Gracious
3.28 Caiaphas
4.03 STRAWMAN (nap)
4.37 So smart
5.08 Kilconquhar
5.38 Albeseeingyer
GIMCRACK
1.43 Orbital Carillon
2.18 Smile and pay
2.53 Good Gracious
3.28 Caiaphas
4.03 Gatecrasher girl
4.37 Lotus Rose
5.08 Kilconquhar
5.38 Miss Candy
SOUTHWELL
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
6.00 Broxi
6.30 She’s Sentimental (nb)
7.00 Fast
7.30 Bomb Squad
8.00 Sampers Seven
8.30 Glen Cove
GIMCRACK
6.00 Broxi
6.30 She’s Sentimental
7.00 So sleepy
7.30 Soi Dao
8.00 Four Adaay
8.30 Glen Cove