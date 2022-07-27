WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Wednesday, July 27

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Wednesday, July 27

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Wednesday’s meetings in Goodwood, Redcar, Perth, Sandown and Leicester.

Racing expert Robin Goodfellow of Sportsmail gives his tips for Wednesday's race meetings

good wood

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Soulcombe

2.25 Symphony Perfect

3.00 Rocket Rodney

3.35 Baeed

4.10 Mysticism

4.45 The Platinum Queen

5.20 Stunning beauty (nap)

GIMCRACK

1.50 Secret State

2.25 Oscula

3.00 Rocket Rodney (nap)

3.35 Baeed

4.10 Natasha

4.45 The Platinum Queen

5.20 Stunning beauty

New market – 1.50 Secret State (nb); 3.00 Rocket Rodney (nap). Northerner – 4.10 Myristica (nb); 4.45 The Platinum Queen (nap).

red car

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

2.00 Lakota Blue

2.35 Next chapter

3.10 Chief of Staff 3.45 Encouraging (nb)

4.20 Dick Datchery

4.55 Dream housing

5.30 Mac Ailey

GIMCRACK

2.00 Hoy

2.35 Next chapter

3.10 Forgivable

3.45 Encouraging

4.20 Rainbow rain

4.55 Arnold

5.30 Mac Ailey

Perth

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Leopold’s Rock

1.35 First Angel

2.10 Emirat of Catana

2.45 And the new

3.20 Malangen 3.55 Join us

4.30 Say you tell me

GIMCRACK

1.00 Petite Rhapsody

1.35 Getaman

2.10 Obtain Phar

2.45 And the new

3.20 Britzka 3.55 Get With It

4.30 Illusion of time

Sandown

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.50 Two Tempting

6.20 Boom Boom Pow

6.50 Flying Honor

7.25 Mercury Power

8.00 New Heights

8.30 First Officer

GIMCRACK

5.50 D-day Odette

6.20 Safari dream

6.50 Lisbon (nb)

7.25 City runner

8.00 Canterbury Bell

8.30 Punch Aelius

Leicester

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

6.00 The big board

6.30 Asfour

7.00 Shamekh

7.35 Girl in the picture

8.10 Flugelhorn Major

8.40 My ambition

GIMCRACK

6.00 Day Member

6.30 Dragon Glory

7.00 Mr. Stanley

7.35 Clipsham Gold

8.10 Flugelhorn Major

8.40 Blackheath

