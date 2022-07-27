Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Wednesday, July 27
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Wednesday’s meetings in Goodwood, Redcar, Perth, Sandown and Leicester.
good wood
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Soulcombe
2.25 Symphony Perfect
3.00 Rocket Rodney
3.35 Baeed
4.10 Mysticism
4.45 The Platinum Queen
5.20 Stunning beauty (nap)
GIMCRACK
1.50 Secret State
2.25 Oscula
3.00 Rocket Rodney (nap)
3.35 Baeed
4.10 Natasha
4.45 The Platinum Queen
5.20 Stunning beauty
New market – 1.50 Secret State (nb); 3.00 Rocket Rodney (nap). Northerner – 4.10 Myristica (nb); 4.45 The Platinum Queen (nap).
red car
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
2.00 Lakota Blue
2.35 Next chapter
3.10 Chief of Staff 3.45 Encouraging (nb)
4.20 Dick Datchery
4.55 Dream housing
5.30 Mac Ailey
GIMCRACK
2.00 Hoy
2.35 Next chapter
3.10 Forgivable
3.45 Encouraging
4.20 Rainbow rain
4.55 Arnold
5.30 Mac Ailey
Perth
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Leopold’s Rock
1.35 First Angel
2.10 Emirat of Catana
2.45 And the new
3.20 Malangen 3.55 Join us
4.30 Say you tell me
GIMCRACK
1.00 Petite Rhapsody
1.35 Getaman
2.10 Obtain Phar
2.45 And the new
3.20 Britzka 3.55 Get With It
4.30 Illusion of time
Sandown
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.50 Two Tempting
6.20 Boom Boom Pow
6.50 Flying Honor
7.25 Mercury Power
8.00 New Heights
8.30 First Officer
GIMCRACK
5.50 D-day Odette
6.20 Safari dream
6.50 Lisbon (nb)
7.25 City runner
8.00 Canterbury Bell
8.30 Punch Aelius
Leicester
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
6.00 The big board
6.30 Asfour
7.00 Shamekh
7.35 Girl in the picture
8.10 Flugelhorn Major
8.40 My ambition
GIMCRACK
6.00 Day Member
6.30 Dragon Glory
7.00 Mr. Stanley
7.35 Clipsham Gold
8.10 Flugelhorn Major
8.40 Blackheath