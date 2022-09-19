Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday, September 20
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday 20 September
Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Tuesday’s meetings at Warwick, Beverley, Lingfield and Newcastle.
WARWICK
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Larusso
2.25 El Borracho
3.00 Persuade
3.35 Vision Des Flos
4.10 Bball
4.45 Serjeant Painter
5.20 Fortune Forever
GIMCRACK
1.50 Sophosc
2.25 Ragamuffin
3.00 Choral work
3.35 Vision Des Flos
4.10 El Paso Wood
4.45 Serjeant Painter
5.20 Sun Queen
BEVERLY
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.42 Dandy’s Angel
2.17 Cite d’Or
2.52 Squealer
3.27 King Of Stars
4.02 Mawada
4.37 Autumn Festival
5.10 Counter-rail (nb)
GIMCRACK
1.42 Dandy’s Angel
2.17 Montevideo
2.52 Brooklyn Nine Nine
3.27 Acklam Express (nap)
4.02 It’s about you
4.37 Autumn Festival
5.10 The girl in the picture
northerner – 2.52 Havana by the Sea (nb); 3.27 Acklam Express (nap).
LINGFIELD
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 My Ambition
1.35 Secret Glow
2.10 Khamsin Lady
2.45 Macchiavello
3.20 Estate
3.55 HEY HO LET’S GO (nap)
4.30 Postponed
5.03 Semester
GIMCRACK
1.00 Shabano
1.35 Mighty Mind
2.10 Rose Light
2.45 Gidwa (nb)
3.20 Thunderball
3.55 Saxon Village
4.30 Kensington
5.03 The whole moon
Newmarket – 2.10 AE Housman (nb); 3.20 Princeville (nap).
NEWCASTLE
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.51 Cavendish
5.25 Oscar Doodle
6.00 Buachaill
6.30 Strong Speed
7.00 More Than Desire
7.30 Reclaim Victory
8.00 Wadacre Grace
8.30 Camacho Star
GIMCRACK
4.51 General citizen
5.25 Mr Coco Bean
6.00 Hildenley
6.30 One World
7.00 More Than Desire
7.30 Reclaim Victory
8.00 Wadacre Grace
8.30 Camacho Star