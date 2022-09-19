WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday, September 20

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday 20 September

By Sam Turner for the Daily Mail

Published: 22:36, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 22:36, 19 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Tuesday's meetings at Warwick, Beverley, Lingfield and Newcastle.

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Tuesday's meetings

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Tuesday’s meetings

WARWICK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Larusso

2.25 El Borracho

3.00 Persuade

3.35 Vision Des Flos

4.10 Bball

4.45 Serjeant Painter

5.20 Fortune Forever

GIMCRACK

1.50 Sophosc

2.25 Ragamuffin

3.00 Choral work

3.35 Vision Des Flos

4.10 El Paso Wood

4.45 Serjeant Painter

5.20 Sun Queen

BEVERLY

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.42 Dandy’s Angel

2.17 Cite d’Or

2.52 Squealer

3.27 King Of Stars

4.02 Mawada

4.37 Autumn Festival

5.10 Counter-rail (nb)

GIMCRACK

1.42 Dandy’s Angel

2.17 Montevideo

2.52 Brooklyn Nine Nine

3.27 Acklam Express (nap)

4.02 It’s about you

4.37 Autumn Festival

5.10 The girl in the picture

northerner – 2.52 Havana by the Sea (nb); 3.27 Acklam Express (nap).

LINGFIELD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 My Ambition

1.35 Secret Glow

2.10 Khamsin Lady

2.45 Macchiavello

3.20 Estate

3.55 HEY HO LET’S GO (nap)

4.30 Postponed

5.03 Semester

GIMCRACK

1.00 Shabano

1.35 Mighty Mind

2.10 Rose Light

2.45 Gidwa (nb)

3.20 Thunderball

3.55 Saxon Village

4.30 Kensington

5.03 The whole moon

Newmarket – 2.10 AE Housman (nb); 3.20 Princeville (nap).

NEWCASTLE

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.51 Cavendish

5.25 Oscar Doodle

6.00 Buachaill

6.30 Strong Speed

7.00 More Than Desire

7.30 Reclaim Victory

8.00 Wadacre Grace

8.30 Camacho Star

GIMCRACK

4.51 General citizen

5.25 Mr Coco Bean

6.00 Hildenley

6.30 One World

7.00 More Than Desire

7.30 Reclaim Victory

8.00 Wadacre Grace

8.30 Camacho Star

Robin Goodfellows racing tips Best bets for Tuesday September 20

Robin Goodfellows racing tips Best bets for Tuesday September 20

