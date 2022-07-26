Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday, July 26

Stradivarius will seek ‘redemption’ from his controversial Gold Cup defeat as he rekindles his rivalry with Royal Ascot hero Kyprios in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

An unprecedented fifth win in the major Group One event awaits one of the greatest heretics of modern times, who may be making his last racetrack appearance tomorrow.

And owner Bjorn Nielsen, who has openly criticized Frankie Dettori for his ride on the eight-year-old in the Ascot showpiece, believes his record-breaking veteran should enjoy a return to the Sussex Downs.

Nielsen, who was part of the decision to replace Dettori with Andrea Atzeni, said: “The way the races are run, really since October 2018, was the tactic of bagging Stradivarius, and that’s a lot easier to do.” to do at Ascot as it is a short straight line.

“It also happened the last time he won the Goodwood Cup because he was held there in a sack until Frankie got out just in time.

“That has been the strategy and it is, but Andrea knows the score.

“He’s ridden it three times and won every time.

“I could not have imagined that he would go on for so long, but he has been an amazingly healthy and charismatic horse.

“If he could win the race a fifth time, it would be a redemption for what happened at Ascot the last three times he’s run there.”

Stradivarius is set to roll back Ascot positions with Kyprios, and the looming presence of last year’s winner Trueshan adds even more spice to an exciting match, provided coach Alan King is convinced the ground is safe for his star stayer.

The upwardly mobile COLTRANE (Goodwood, 3.35) has some business with the protagonists, but a year on the sidelines seems to have really helped the five-year-old grow into a force this summer as he continues to travel.

Granted, his form so far has yet to reach the level of Stradivarius, Trueshan or Kyprios, but a scintillating win from Sandown in an extremely fast time earlier this month suggests he can bridge the gap and prove the surprise pack in a stellar revamp with Rob Hornby on board.

Meanwhile, the much anticipated clash between Baaeed and Qipco 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus in tomorrow’s Qatar Sussex Stakes has been shelved after the latter was found to be crippled yesterday morning, with an abscess in his left hind leg. Coroebus will now be the target of the Prix Jacques Le Marois in Deauville next month.

