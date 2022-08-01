Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday, August 2
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Tuesday, August 2
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Tuesday’s meetings in Catterick, Ffos Las, Kempton and Chelmsford City.
Racing expert Robin Goodfellow from Sportsmail gives his tips for Tuesday’s race meetings
Chelmsford City
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.40 Hurricane Kiko
6.10 Signora Camacho
6.40 Cotai star (nb)
7.10 Campees
7.40 Street Poet
8.10 Super Julius
GIMCRACK
5.40 Time Wave
6.10 Grace Angel
6.40 Fifty Sent
7.10 Campees
7.40 Pontius
8.10 Gossamer silk
Northerner – 5.40 Timewave (nb); 6.10 Signora Camacho (nap).
catterick
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
2.10 Tango Man
2.45 Marker Coil
3.15 Sociologist
3.45 Mr Trevor
4.15 Winfolia
4.45 Morty
GIMCRACK
2.10 Tango Man
2.45 Mayson Mount
3.15 Harbor Lady
3.45 Abel Handy
4.15 Winfolia
4.45 Jet Set Go
Ffos Las
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.25 Our Jester (nap)
1.55 Frequent Flyer
2.30 Arika
3.00 Senorita
3.30 Gert Lus
4.00 Bama Lama
GIMCRACK
1.25 Our Jester
1.55 Lord Bertie
2.30 Arika
3.00 Senorita
3.30 Latent heat
4.00 Willing
Newmarket – 1.55 Lord Bertie (nap); 2.30 Arika (nb).