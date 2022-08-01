WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Tuesday, August 2

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Tuesday, August 2

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Tuesday’s meetings in Catterick, Ffos Las, Kempton and Chelmsford City.

Chelmsford City

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.40 Hurricane Kiko

6.10 Signora Camacho

6.40 Cotai star (nb)

7.10 Campees

7.40 Street Poet

8.10 Super Julius

GIMCRACK

5.40 Time Wave

6.10 Grace Angel

6.40 Fifty Sent

7.10 Campees

7.40 Pontius

8.10 Gossamer silk

Northerner – 5.40 Timewave (nb); 6.10 Signora Camacho (nap).

catterick

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

2.10 Tango Man

2.45 Marker Coil

3.15 Sociologist

3.45 Mr Trevor

4.15 Winfolia

4.45 Morty

GIMCRACK

2.10 Tango Man

2.45 Mayson Mount

3.15 Harbor Lady

3.45 Abel Handy

4.15 Winfolia

4.45 Jet Set Go

Ffos Las

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Our Jester (nap)

1.55 Frequent Flyer

2.30 Arika

3.00 Senorita

3.30 Gert Lus

4.00 Bama Lama

GIMCRACK

1.25 Our Jester

1.55 Lord Bertie

2.30 Arika

3.00 Senorita

3.30 Latent heat

4.00 Willing

Newmarket – 1.55 Lord Bertie (nap); 2.30 Arika (nb).

