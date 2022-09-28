Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, September 29
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings in Salisbury, Chelmsford City, Warwick, Lingfield and Wolverhampton.
WARWICK
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.36 Girlofmydreams
2.11 Itso Fury
2.46 Geromino
3.21 Charged (nb)
3.56 Dindin (nap)
4.31 Yvette Guilbert
5.06 King Alexander
GIMCRACK
1.36 Call me Tara
2.11 Not a word
2.46 Geromino
3.21 Charged
3.56 Dindin
4.31 Progressive
5.06 Get the value
CHELMSFORD CITY
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.25 Sir Laurence Graff
6.00 Fully wet
6.30 Gone
7.00 Legend D’art
7.30 Jack Ryan
8.00 Nelson Gay
8.30 Air travel dream
GIMCRACK
5.25 Think first
6.00 Ti Amo Semper
6.30 Bojink
7.00 Iur Cinn Tra
7.30 Jack Ryan
get 8.00
8.30 Brunel Charm
Newmarket – 7.30 Griggy (nap); 8.00 High Speed (nb).
WOLVERHAMPTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.45 Edmund Ironside
6.15 Golden Passport
6.45 Copper diamond
7.15 Hot Hot Hot
7.45 Golden Shot
8.15 World without love
GIMCRACK
5.45 Star Shot
6.15 Golden Passport
6.45 Mumma Mac
7.15 Nacho
7.45 Hidden Gem
8.15 Ice house
Northerner – 5.45 Edmund Ironside (nb); 6.45 Willing to please (nap).
LINGFIELD
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.44 Appier
2.19 So chic
2.54 Serious look
3.29 Lothian
4.04 Kingori
4.39 Zoom Zoom Babe
5.13 Maylah
5.50 Clashaniska
GIMCRACK
1.44 Appier
2.19 So chic
2.54 Silky smooth
3.29 Lothian
4.04 Kingori
4.39 Piffel
5.13 Maylah
5.50 Essme
SALISBURY
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.25 Tony Montana
1.59 Rebel Red
2.34 Bresson
3.09 Secret Consolation
3.44 Wallop
4.19 Wowzers
4.54 Teacher
5.30 La Pulga
GIMCRACK
1.25 Falcon Nine (nap)
1.59 If not now
2.34 Shaading
3.09 Greek Order
3.44 Flag waving (nb)
4.19 Neptunian
4.54 Okeechobee
5.30 Oleg