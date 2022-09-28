WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, September 29

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Thursday, September 29

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings in Salisbury, Chelmsford City, Warwick, Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

WARWICK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.36 Girlofmydreams

2.11 Itso Fury

2.46 Geromino

3.21 Charged (nb)

3.56 Dindin (nap)

4.31 Yvette Guilbert

5.06 King Alexander

GIMCRACK

1.36 Call me Tara

2.11 Not a word

2.46 Geromino

3.21 Charged

3.56 Dindin

4.31 Progressive

5.06 Get the value

CHELMSFORD CITY

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.25 Sir Laurence Graff

6.00 Fully wet

6.30 Gone

7.00 Legend D’art

7.30 Jack Ryan

8.00 Nelson Gay

8.30 Air travel dream

GIMCRACK

5.25 Think first

6.00 Ti Amo Semper

6.30 Bojink

7.00 Iur Cinn Tra

7.30 Jack Ryan

get 8.00

8.30 Brunel Charm

Newmarket – 7.30 Griggy (nap); 8.00 High Speed ​​(nb).

WOLVERHAMPTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.45 Edmund Ironside

6.15 Golden Passport

6.45 Copper diamond

7.15 Hot Hot Hot

7.45 Golden Shot

8.15 World without love

GIMCRACK

5.45 Star Shot

6.15 Golden Passport

6.45 Mumma Mac

7.15 Nacho

7.45 Hidden Gem

8.15 Ice house

Northerner – 5.45 Edmund Ironside (nb); 6.45 Willing to please (nap).

LINGFIELD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.44 Appier

2.19 So chic

2.54 Serious look

3.29 Lothian

4.04 Kingori

4.39 Zoom Zoom Babe

5.13 Maylah

5.50 Clashaniska

GIMCRACK

1.44 Appier

2.19 So chic

2.54 Silky smooth

3.29 Lothian

4.04 Kingori

4.39 Piffel

5.13 Maylah

5.50 Essme

SALISBURY

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Tony Montana

1.59 Rebel Red

2.34 Bresson

3.09 Secret Consolation

3.44 Wallop

4.19 Wowzers

4.54 Teacher

5.30 La Pulga

GIMCRACK

1.25 Falcon Nine (nap)

1.59 If not now

2.34 Shaading

3.09 Greek Order

3.44 Flag waving (nb)

4.19 Neptunian

4.54 Okeechobee

5.30 Oleg

