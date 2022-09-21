WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, September 22

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s Racing Tips: Best Bets for Thursday 22nd September

By Sam Turner for the Daily Mail

Published: 22:37, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 22:37, 21 September 2022

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings at Perth, Newmarket, Pontefract, Southwell and Chelmsford City.

PERTH

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.35 Country Queen

2.10 Statuary

2.45 Brandy McQueen

3.20 Sword of Destiny (nb)

3.55 Platinum card

4.30 Ladronne

5.02 Fuji rock

GIMCRACK

1.35 Country Queen

2.10 Gowel Road

2.45 You name him

3.20 Wye Aye

3.55 Long-term stay

4.30 Rapid Raider

5.02 Fuji rock

NEW MARKET

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.15 A Dublin Boy

1.50 One Nation

2.25 Azure Blue

3.00 Nostrum

3.35 Nate The Great

4.10 Global Heat

4.45 Yantarni

5.20 Postwick

GIMCRACK

1.15 garden route

1.50 Fat act

2.25 Farhh To Shy (nap)

3.00 Holloway Boy (nb)

3.35 Island Brave

4.10 Amtiyaz

4.45 Yantarni

5.20 Postwick

northerner – 2.25 Azure Blue (nap).

Newmarket – 1.50 Bold Law (nb); 4.45 Yantarni (nap).

PONT FREIGHT

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.43 High security

2.18 China

2.53 Ornevejen

3.28 Lerwick

4.03 Runnin Wild

4.38 Enola Grey

5.10 It just takes time

GIMCRACK

1.43 Canary Prince

2.18 Golden passport

2.53 Croachill

3.28 Lerwick

4.03 Runnin Wild

4.38 Fast Lioness

5.10 Ibiza rocks

northerner – 2.18 Kitai (nb).

TOWN OF CHELMSFORD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.45 Rock Girl

6.15 Mostalim

6.45 Dark Crisis

7.15 All Go

7.45 Heatherdown Hero

8.15 City vaults

GIMCRACK

5.45 Probably

6.15 Master class

6.45 Essme

7.15 All Go

7.45 Heatherdown Hero

8.15 City vaults

SOUTHWELL

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.50 Back from Dubai

5.25 Harbor view

6.00 Doux Esprit

6.30 Slate Cracker

7.00 Black Stream

7.30 Soul Seeker

8.00 THE KITTEN’S DREAM (nap)

8.30 Blomsterdalen

GIMCRACK

4.50 Ebury

5.25 Clipsham gold

6.00 Spring

6.30 Primo

7.00 Jack Ryan

7.30 Lilkian

8.00 Chicago Gal

8.30 Siofra

