Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, September 22
Robin Goodfellow’s Racing Tips: Best Bets for Thursday 22nd September
Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings at Perth, Newmarket, Pontefract, Southwell and Chelmsford City.
PERTH
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.35 Country Queen
2.10 Statuary
2.45 Brandy McQueen
3.20 Sword of Destiny (nb)
3.55 Platinum card
4.30 Ladronne
5.02 Fuji rock
GIMCRACK
1.35 Country Queen
2.10 Gowel Road
2.45 You name him
3.20 Wye Aye
3.55 Long-term stay
4.30 Rapid Raider
5.02 Fuji rock
NEW MARKET
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.15 A Dublin Boy
1.50 One Nation
2.25 Azure Blue
3.00 Nostrum
3.35 Nate The Great
4.10 Global Heat
4.45 Yantarni
5.20 Postwick
GIMCRACK
1.15 garden route
1.50 Fat act
2.25 Farhh To Shy (nap)
3.00 Holloway Boy (nb)
3.35 Island Brave
4.10 Amtiyaz
4.45 Yantarni
5.20 Postwick
northerner – 2.25 Azure Blue (nap).
Newmarket – 1.50 Bold Law (nb); 4.45 Yantarni (nap).
PONT FREIGHT
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.43 High security
2.18 China
2.53 Ornevejen
3.28 Lerwick
4.03 Runnin Wild
4.38 Enola Grey
5.10 It just takes time
GIMCRACK
1.43 Canary Prince
2.18 Golden passport
2.53 Croachill
3.28 Lerwick
4.03 Runnin Wild
4.38 Fast Lioness
5.10 Ibiza rocks
northerner – 2.18 Kitai (nb).
TOWN OF CHELMSFORD
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.45 Rock Girl
6.15 Mostalim
6.45 Dark Crisis
7.15 All Go
7.45 Heatherdown Hero
8.15 City vaults
GIMCRACK
5.45 Probably
6.15 Master class
6.45 Essme
7.15 All Go
7.45 Heatherdown Hero
8.15 City vaults
SOUTHWELL
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.50 Back from Dubai
5.25 Harbor view
6.00 Doux Esprit
6.30 Slate Cracker
7.00 Black Stream
7.30 Soul Seeker
8.00 THE KITTEN’S DREAM (nap)
8.30 Blomsterdalen
GIMCRACK
4.50 Ebury
5.25 Clipsham gold
6.00 Spring
6.30 Primo
7.00 Jack Ryan
7.30 Lilkian
8.00 Chicago Gal
8.30 Siofra