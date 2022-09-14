Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, September 15
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, September 15
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings in Ayr, Pontefract, Chelmsford City, Newcastle and Yarmouth.
Racing expert Robin Goodfellow of Sportsmail gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings
YARMOUTH
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.35 Lelabad
2.10 Glenfinnan
2.45 Pinafore
3.20 Turquoise Diamond
3.55 Valley Forge
4.30 Bell Street Bridie
5.05 Aphelios
5.35 Sister Claire
GIMCRACK
1.35 Mimose
2.10 Vaguely royal
2.45 Ananda
3.20 Nammos
3.55 Valley Forge
4.30 Oriole
5.05 Sir Oliver
5.35 Making music
AYR
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.20 Baltic Journey
1.50 Hello Royal
2.25 Burj Malinka
3.00 REVICH (nap)
3.35 My Little Queens
4.10 Professional widow
4.45 A boy named Ivy
5.20 Global humor (nb)
GIMCRACK
1.20 Time Traveler
1.50 Power of Gold
2.25 Tanasoq (nap)
3.00 Al Mubhir
3.35 Remind
4.10 Asdaa
4.45 Glittering sand
5.20 Monhammer
Northerner – 4.45 Shimmering Sands (nap).
Newmarket – 3.35 Remember (nap).
CHELMSFORD CITY
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.00 Amasova
5.30 Chartwell House
6.00 Appointed
6.30 Senor Pockets
7.00 City walk
7.30 Black
8.00 Winning Empress
8.30 free boy
GIMCRACK
5.00 On Reflection
5.30 Never left again
6.00 Secretary
6.30 Lumacho
7.00 Tolstoy
7.30 Black
8.00 Shabs
8.30am at Liberty
NEWCASTLE
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.45 Postmark
6.15 Tregony
6.45 Bringitonboris
7.15 From the bottom up
7.45 Never just a dream
8.15 Badr
8.45 Many stars
GIMCRACK
5.45 Sarsons risk
6.15 Vanity Affair
6.45 Neat And Dandy
7.15 From below (nb)
7.45 Kit bag
8.15 Watchya
8.45 Faustus
Northerner – 8.15 Strike Red (nb)
PONTEFRACT
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.42 Lezardrieux
2.17 Revised
2.52 Desert Games
3.27 Colinton
4.02 Al Simmo
4.37 Dereham
5.10 Chantico
5.40 Garden oasis
GIMCRACK
1.42 Magic effect
2.17 Revised
2.52 Desert Games
3.27 Amalfi Bay
4.02 Another Romance
4.37 infinity
5.10 Bamboor
5.40 Regal Mirage