Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, September 15

By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, September 15

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings in Ayr, Pontefract, Chelmsford City, Newcastle and Yarmouth.

YARMOUTH

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.35 Lelabad

2.10 Glenfinnan

2.45 Pinafore

3.20 Turquoise Diamond

3.55 Valley Forge

4.30 Bell Street Bridie

5.05 Aphelios

5.35 Sister Claire

GIMCRACK

1.35 Mimose

2.10 Vaguely royal

2.45 Ananda

3.20 Nammos

3.55 Valley Forge

4.30 Oriole

5.05 Sir Oliver

5.35 Making music

AYR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.20 Baltic Journey

1.50 Hello Royal

2.25 Burj Malinka

3.00 REVICH (nap)

3.35 My Little Queens

4.10 Professional widow

4.45 A boy named Ivy

5.20 Global humor (nb)

GIMCRACK

1.20 Time Traveler

1.50 Power of Gold

2.25 Tanasoq (nap)

3.00 Al Mubhir

3.35 Remind

4.10 Asdaa

4.45 Glittering sand

5.20 Monhammer

Northerner – 4.45 Shimmering Sands (nap).

Newmarket – 3.35 Remember (nap).

CHELMSFORD CITY

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.00 Amasova

5.30 Chartwell House

6.00 Appointed

6.30 Senor Pockets

7.00 City walk

7.30 Black

8.00 Winning Empress

8.30 free boy

GIMCRACK

5.00 On Reflection

5.30 Never left again

6.00 Secretary

6.30 Lumacho

7.00 Tolstoy

7.30 Black

8.00 Shabs

8.30am at Liberty

NEWCASTLE

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.45 Postmark

6.15 Tregony

6.45 Bringitonboris

7.15 From the bottom up

7.45 Never just a dream

8.15 Badr

8.45 Many stars

GIMCRACK

5.45 Sarsons risk

6.15 Vanity Affair

6.45 Neat And Dandy

7.15 From below (nb)

7.45 Kit bag

8.15 Watchya

8.45 Faustus

Northerner – 8.15 Strike Red (nb)

PONTEFRACT

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.42 Lezardrieux

2.17 Revised

2.52 Desert Games

3.27 Colinton

4.02 Al Simmo

4.37 Dereham

5.10 Chantico

5.40 Garden oasis

GIMCRACK

1.42 Magic effect

2.17 Revised

2.52 Desert Games

3.27 Amalfi Bay

4.02 Another Romance

4.37 infinity

5.10 Bamboor

5.40 Regal Mirage

