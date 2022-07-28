WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, July 28

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Thursday, July 28

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings in Goodwood, Stratford, Nottingham, Epsom Downs and Salisbury.

good wood

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Migdam

2.25 Royal Scotsman (nb)

3.00 Westerly wind blowing

3.35 Nashwa

4.10 XJ Rascal

4.45 Shamlaan (nap)

5.20 Sparkling beauty

GIMCRACK

1.50 Livestock Sight

2.25 Chateau (nap)

3.00 Al Qareem (nb)

3.35 Nashwa

4.10 Far shot

4.45 Ballet Steps

5.20 Berwick’s Law

New market – 1.50 Migdam (nb); 3.00 New London (nap).

Northerner – 2.25 Marshman (nb); 4.10 True statesman (nap).

Stratford

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Give me a moment

1.57 Pen Creek

2.32 Extradition

3.07 On time

3.42 Yauthym

4.20 Kilchreest Moon

4.55 Liffeydale Dreame

GIMCRACK

1.25 Give me a moment

1.57 Pen Creek

2.32 Rogue Mission

3.07 Cardboard Gangster

3.42 Lady Reset

4.20 Ben Buie

4.55 Sammylou

Nottingham

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Dandy Alys

1.35 Phoenix Beach

2.05 Willard Creek

2.40 Flylikeaneagle

3.15 Eagle Road

3.50 At The Double

GIMCRACK

1.00 Profitable Dawn

1.35 Phoenix Beach

2.05 Good Measure

2.40 Flylikeaneagle

3.15 Sure

3.50 Scudamor

Epsom Downs

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.55 Andaleep

6.30 Heat and dust

7.00 Almutawakel

7.30 Queen of Burgundy

8.00 Mediator

8.30 Lelaba

GIMCRACK

5.55 Andaleep

6.30 Heat and dust

7.00 Almutawakel

7.30 Baileys Liberty

8.00 Maysong

8.30 am

Salisbury

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

6.15 Only the brave

6.45 Batal Dubai

7.15 Amaretti Virginia

7.45 Run to freedom

8.15 Star Caliber

8.45 Arcadian friend

GIMCRACK

6.15 Point Louise

6.45 Hello Deira

7.15 Mehm

7.45 Royal Command

8.15 Throne Room

8.45 Arcadian friend

