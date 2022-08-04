Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, August 4
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings in Brighton, Doncaster, Yarmouth, Sandown, AYR and Nottingham.
BRIGHTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Made of Liro
2.20 What an icon
2.50 Arc light
3.20 Fairmac
3.50 Cunning lady
4.20 Queen Sarabi
4.55 Fangorn
GIMCRACK
1.50 Made of Liro
2.20 Ensouled
2.50 Wiper
3.20 Caramelized
3.50 Rivas Rob Roy
4.20 Voodoo Ray
4.55 Fangorn
DONCASTER
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.40 Counteracting
6.10 Summer sand
6.40 XJ RASCAL (nap)
7.10 Music Society
7.40 Albegone
8.10 Animation
8.40 Bollin Joan
GIMCRACK
5.40 COPPER AND FIVE (nap)
6.10 Fresh Hope (nb)
6.40 XJ RASCAL
7.10 Silent Flame
7.40 Spring Bloom
8.10 Animation
8.40 Pledge of Honor
NORTHERNER – 8.40 Jean Baptiste (nb)
YARMOUTH
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.40 Remarkable
2.10 Bresson
2.40 Royal Parade
3.10 A lord of fortune
3.40 Seal of Solomon
4.10 Mighty Gurkha
4.40 Habanero Star
GIMCRACK
1.40 Rogue Storm
2.10 Bresson
2.40 Royal Parade
3.10 Silver Bubble
3.40 Capla Blue
4.10 Media guest
4.40 Anglo-Saxon
NEWMARKET – 3.40 Seal of Solomon (nb)
SANDOWN
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.36 Study the stars
6.06 Bailey Gate
6.36 Arrest
7.15 Fantastic
7.45 Majestic Hunter
8.18 Island Bandit
GIMCRACK
5.36 Bruno’s gold
6.06 Bonny Angel
6.36 Desert Order
7.15 Fantastic
7.45 Marlay Park
8.18 Snaper acldepop
NEW MARKET – ORDER 6.36 DESERT (nap)
AYR
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.53 Millie The Minx
6.23 Costal Class
6.53 Jump the gun
7.28 Yeeeaah
7.58 Flylikeaneagle
8.32 Sophiesticaat
GIMCRACK
5.53 King Charles
6.23 Banner road
6.53 The Magic of the Poet
7.28 Cobra Kai
7.58 Flylikeaneagle
8.32 Marcello Sic
NOTTINGHAM
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Juliet Sierra
1.30 Zara’s Return
2.00 Just Amber
2.30 Star Legend
3.00 Beautiful thing (nb)
3.30 Reel Rosie
4.00 Mostallim
GIMCRACK
1.00 Resilient Force
1.30 Polly Pott
2.00 Holocene
2.30 Gastronomy
3.00 Beautiful thing
3.30 Chichen Itza
4.00 Addicted
Northerner – 2.30 Nigwa (nap)