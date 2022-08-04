WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Thursday, August 4

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Thursday 4 August

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Thursday’s meetings in Brighton, Doncaster, Yarmouth, Sandown, AYR and Nottingham.

BRIGHTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Made of Liro

2.20 What an icon

2.50 Arc light

3.20 Fairmac

3.50 Cunning lady

4.20 Queen Sarabi

4.55 Fangorn

GIMCRACK

1.50 Made of Liro

2.20 Ensouled

2.50 Wiper

3.20 Caramelized

3.50 Rivas Rob Roy

4.20 Voodoo Ray

4.55 Fangorn

DONCASTER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.40 Counteracting

6.10 Summer sand

6.40 XJ RASCAL (nap)

7.10 Music Society

7.40 Albegone

8.10 Animation

8.40 Bollin Joan

GIMCRACK

5.40 COPPER AND FIVE (nap)

6.10 Fresh Hope (nb)

6.40 XJ RASCAL

7.10 Silent Flame

7.40 Spring Bloom

8.10 Animation

8.40 Pledge of Honor

NORTHERNER – 8.40 Jean Baptiste (nb)

YARMOUTH

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.40 Remarkable

2.10 Bresson

2.40 Royal Parade

3.10 A lord of fortune

3.40 Seal of Solomon

4.10 Mighty Gurkha

4.40 Habanero Star

GIMCRACK

1.40 Rogue Storm

2.10 Bresson

2.40 Royal Parade

3.10 Silver Bubble

3.40 Capla Blue

4.10 Media guest

4.40 Anglo-Saxon

NEWMARKET – 3.40 Seal of Solomon (nb)

SANDOWN

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.36 Study the stars

6.06 Bailey Gate

6.36 Arrest

7.15 Fantastic

7.45 Majestic Hunter

8.18 Island Bandit

GIMCRACK

5.36 Bruno’s gold

6.06 Bonny Angel

6.36 Desert Order

7.15 Fantastic

7.45 Marlay Park

8.18 Snaper acldepop

NEW MARKET – ORDER 6.36 DESERT (nap)

AYR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.53 Millie The Minx

6.23 Costal Class

6.53 Jump the gun

7.28 Yeeeaah

7.58 Flylikeaneagle

8.32 Sophiesticaat

GIMCRACK

5.53 King Charles

6.23 Banner road

6.53 The Magic of the Poet

7.28 Cobra Kai

7.58 Flylikeaneagle

8.32 Marcello Sic

NOTTINGHAM

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Juliet Sierra

1.30 Zara’s Return

2.00 Just Amber

2.30 Star Legend

3.00 Beautiful thing (nb)

3.30 Reel Rosie

4.00 Mostallim

GIMCRACK

1.00 Resilient Force

1.30 Polly Pott

2.00 Holocene

2.30 Gastronomy

3.00 Beautiful thing

3.30 Chichen Itza

4.00 Addicted

Northerner – 2.30 Nigwa (nap)

