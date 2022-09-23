WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, September 24

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday 24 September

By Sam Turner for the Daily Mail

Published: 20:57, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 20:57, 23 September 2022

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings at Newmarket, Chelmsford City, Ripon, Haydock, Chester and Market Rasen.

TOWN OF CHELMSFORD

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.03 Palace view

5.35 Happy

6.04 Damascus conclusion

6.33 Badri

7.02 Myriad

7.31 Amasova

8.00 St Louis Star

8.30 The game is underway

GIMCRACK

5.03 Almutawakel

5.35 Champagne City

6.04 Glencoe Boy

6.33 Bear profit

7.02 Myriad

7.31 Thakrah

8.00 Star Of St Louis

8.30 Blairlogie

NEW MARKET

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Flying honors

2.25 Trillium

3.00 Marshman

3.40 Brilliant Light (nap)

4.15 Mubhijah

4.50 Rose Prick

5.25 Alrehb

GIMCRACK

1.50 Flying honors

2.25 Meditate (nb)

3.00 Blackbeard (nap)

3.40 Savvy Victory

4.15 Edith Rigby

4.50 Mystic Pearl

5.25 The lawyer

Newmarket – 1.50 Flying Honors (nap); 3.40 Mujtaba (nb).

northerner – 3.00 Marshman (nap)

RIPON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 Wade’s Magic

2.00 Spirit Of Applause

2.35 Master Painter

3.10 Harrogate

3.48 Just another bottle

4.23 Chuvelo

4.58 Hexameter

5.33 Gullane One

GIMCRACK

1.25 Hurstwood

2.00 Destined

2.35 Beech Tree Mick

3.10 Good Luck Fox

3.48 Airstrikes

4.23 Kincade

4.58 Good show

5.33 Tilly The Filly

northerner – 3.48 Justanotherbottle (nb)

HØDOCK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.30 Conservator

2.05 Montassib

2.40 Alligator Alley

3.15 Hyperfocus

3.50 Onslow Gardens

4.25 Prepared

5.00 Animation

GIMCRACK

1.30 Crystal Clear

2.05 Akhu Najla

2.40 Isle Of Lismore

3.15 Razeyna

3.50 Salt Bay

4.25 Self praise

5.00 Forgivable

CHESTER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.40 Preparation

2.15 Cliffcake

2.50 Kyeema

3.25 Call My Bluff

4.00 Arctic Fox

4.35 Silent Monarch

5.10 Metabolite

5.40 Sweet Fantasy

GIMCRACK

1.40 Preparation

2.15 Paws for reflection

2.50 Coco Jack

3.25 Frankenstein

4.00 Mancini

4.35 Dolly Grey

5.10 Metabolite

5.40 Qabilah

MARKET BREED

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.43 Mullenbeg

2.18 Just one more

2.53 Red Maple

3.30 De Bygkurv

4.05 Castel Gandolfo (nb)

4.40 Leopold’s Rock

5.15 Earth Cry

GIMCRACK

1.43 Autumn return

2.18 The Churchill Lad

2.53 Red Maple

3.30 Dead Right

4.05 Appreciate

4.40 Chadlington Lad

5.15 St Patrick’s Bridge

