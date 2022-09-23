Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, September 24
Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings at Newmarket, Chelmsford City, Ripon, Haydock, Chester and Market Rasen.
TOWN OF CHELMSFORD
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.03 Palace view
5.35 Happy
6.04 Damascus conclusion
6.33 Badri
7.02 Myriad
7.31 Amasova
8.00 St Louis Star
8.30 The game is underway
GIMCRACK
5.03 Almutawakel
5.35 Champagne City
6.04 Glencoe Boy
6.33 Bear profit
7.02 Myriad
7.31 Thakrah
8.00 Star Of St Louis
8.30 Blairlogie
NEW MARKET
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Flying honors
2.25 Trillium
3.00 Marshman
3.40 Brilliant Light (nap)
4.15 Mubhijah
4.50 Rose Prick
5.25 Alrehb
GIMCRACK
1.50 Flying honors
2.25 Meditate (nb)
3.00 Blackbeard (nap)
3.40 Savvy Victory
4.15 Edith Rigby
4.50 Mystic Pearl
5.25 The lawyer
Newmarket – 1.50 Flying Honors (nap); 3.40 Mujtaba (nb).
northerner – 3.00 Marshman (nap)
RIPON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.25 Wade’s Magic
2.00 Spirit Of Applause
2.35 Master Painter
3.10 Harrogate
3.48 Just another bottle
4.23 Chuvelo
4.58 Hexameter
5.33 Gullane One
GIMCRACK
1.25 Hurstwood
2.00 Destined
2.35 Beech Tree Mick
3.10 Good Luck Fox
3.48 Airstrikes
4.23 Kincade
4.58 Good show
5.33 Tilly The Filly
northerner – 3.48 Justanotherbottle (nb)
HØDOCK
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.30 Conservator
2.05 Montassib
2.40 Alligator Alley
3.15 Hyperfocus
3.50 Onslow Gardens
4.25 Prepared
5.00 Animation
GIMCRACK
1.30 Crystal Clear
2.05 Akhu Najla
2.40 Isle Of Lismore
3.15 Razeyna
3.50 Salt Bay
4.25 Self praise
5.00 Forgivable
CHESTER
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.40 Preparation
2.15 Cliffcake
2.50 Kyeema
3.25 Call My Bluff
4.00 Arctic Fox
4.35 Silent Monarch
5.10 Metabolite
5.40 Sweet Fantasy
GIMCRACK
1.40 Preparation
2.15 Paws for reflection
2.50 Coco Jack
3.25 Frankenstein
4.00 Mancini
4.35 Dolly Grey
5.10 Metabolite
5.40 Qabilah
MARKET BREED
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.43 Mullenbeg
2.18 Just one more
2.53 Red Maple
3.30 De Bygkurv
4.05 Castel Gandolfo (nb)
4.40 Leopold’s Rock
5.15 Earth Cry
GIMCRACK
1.43 Autumn return
2.18 The Churchill Lad
2.53 Red Maple
3.30 Dead Right
4.05 Appreciate
4.40 Chadlington Lad
5.15 St Patrick’s Bridge