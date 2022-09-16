Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, September 17
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, September 17
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for the Saturday rallies in Ayr, Newbury, Newmarket, Catterick and Wolverhampton.
CATTERICK
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.48 On the wrist
2.23 We’re not really there
2.58 Dirchill
3.33 Lumacho
4.08 Melburnian
4.40 Breckland
5.15 Bastille
5.50 allowed
GIMCRACK
1.48 Valstar
2.23 Pop world
2.58 Blazing Son
3.33 Kodi Dancer
4.08 Qoya
4.40 Josiebond
5.15 Stoney Lane
5.50 allowed
AYR
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.20 Revich (nap)
1.55 Royal Champion
2.30 Jump the gun
3.05 Bonny Angel
3.40 Mr. Wagyu
4.15 Feel the need
4.45 Copper bolt
5.20 Brasca
GIMCRACK
1.20 Koy Koyo
1.55 phantom flight
2.30 Emperor Ghost
3.05 Always
3.40 Vadream
4.15 Pol Roger
4.45 Kidnapping
5.20 Molinari
Northerner – 2.30 Snash (nb); 3.05 Queen Me (nap)
Newmarket – 3.40 Khanjar (nap)
NEWBURY
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.10 Quarrel
1.40 Dubai Future
2.15 It’s great
2.50 Sakheer
3.25 marching army
4.00 Palamon
4.35 Age of the sail
5.10 Marshal Dan
GIMCRACK
1.10 Quarrel
1.40 Lysander (nb)
2.15 Mitbaahy
2.50 Sakheer (nap)
3.25 marching army
4.00 Muktamil
4.35 Eklili
5.10 Diamond Ranger
Nieuwmarkt – 3.25 Sea The Casper (nb)
WOLVERHAMPTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.50 Cariade
5.25 Lion Kingdom
5.55 Eldeyaar
6.30 Explicit
7.00 Brave display
7.30 Mokaman
8.00 Trois Valleys
8.30 Copper Diamond
GIMCRACK
4.50 Cariade
5.25 Rose of Ithaca
5.55 Endowed
6.30 Elongated
7.00 Griggy
7.30 Miss Anaco
8.00 Willing to please
8.30 Copper Diamond
NEW MARKET
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.31 Climate friendly
2.06 Car wash
2.41 Bell Shot
3.16 Equiano springs (nb)
3.51 Rajinsky
4.26 Value Theory
5.01 Maysong
GIMCRACK
1.31 Fortis Regina
2.06 Queenlet
2.41 Bell Shot
3.16 Celsius
3.51 bascule
4.26 Sea Galaxy
5.01 Mask of Anarchy