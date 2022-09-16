WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, September 17

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, September 17

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: 21:20, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 21:20, September 16, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for the Saturday rallies in Ayr, Newbury, Newmarket, Catterick and Wolverhampton.

Racing expert Robin Goodfellow from Sportsmail gives his tips for Saturday's meetings

Racing expert Robin Goodfellow from Sportsmail gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings

CATTERICK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.48 On the wrist

2.23 We’re not really there

2.58 Dirchill

3.33 Lumacho

4.08 Melburnian

4.40 Breckland

5.15 Bastille

5.50 allowed

GIMCRACK

1.48 Valstar

2.23 Pop world

2.58 Blazing Son

3.33 Kodi Dancer

4.08 Qoya

4.40 Josiebond

5.15 Stoney Lane

5.50 allowed

AYR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.20 Revich (nap)

1.55 Royal Champion

2.30 Jump the gun

3.05 Bonny Angel

3.40 Mr. Wagyu

4.15 Feel the need

4.45 Copper bolt

5.20 Brasca

GIMCRACK

1.20 Koy Koyo

1.55 phantom flight

2.30 Emperor Ghost

3.05 Always

3.40 Vadream

4.15 Pol Roger

4.45 Kidnapping

5.20 Molinari

Northerner – 2.30 Snash (nb); 3.05 Queen Me (nap)

Newmarket – 3.40 Khanjar (nap)

NEWBURY

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.10 Quarrel

1.40 Dubai Future

2.15 It’s great

2.50 Sakheer

3.25 marching army

4.00 Palamon

4.35 Age of the sail

5.10 Marshal Dan

GIMCRACK

1.10 Quarrel

1.40 Lysander (nb)

2.15 Mitbaahy

2.50 Sakheer (nap)

3.25 marching army

4.00 Muktamil

4.35 Eklili

5.10 Diamond Ranger

Nieuwmarkt – 3.25 Sea The Casper (nb)

WOLVERHAMPTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.50 Cariade

5.25 Lion Kingdom

5.55 Eldeyaar

6.30 Explicit

7.00 Brave display

7.30 Mokaman

8.00 Trois Valleys

8.30 Copper Diamond

GIMCRACK

4.50 Cariade

5.25 Rose of Ithaca

5.55 Endowed

6.30 Elongated

7.00 Griggy

7.30 Miss Anaco

8.00 Willing to please

8.30 Copper Diamond

NEW MARKET

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.31 Climate friendly

2.06 Car wash

2.41 Bell Shot

3.16 Equiano springs (nb)

3.51 Rajinsky

4.26 Value Theory

5.01 Maysong

GIMCRACK

1.31 Fortis Regina

2.06 Queenlet

2.41 Bell Shot

3.16 Celsius

3.51 bascule

4.26 Sea Galaxy

5.01 Mask of Anarchy

Robin Goodfellows racing tips Best bets for Saturday September 17

Robin Goodfellows racing tips Best bets for Saturday September 17

You might also like More from author
More Stories

John Stearns, former Mets catcher and…

Merry

Yorkshire threaten to withdraw their…

Merry

Premier League sides observe a…

Merry
1 of 4,388

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More