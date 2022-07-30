WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, July 30

By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: best bets for Saturday 30th July

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Sportsmails race expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings in Goodwood, Newmarket, Thirsk, Hamilton, Lingfield and Doncaster.

good wood

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.05 Classic

1.40 Deadly Levi

2.10 Valley Forge

2.45 Sea La Rosa

3.20 Mr. Wagyu (nb)

3.55 Wodeton (nap)

4.30 Forest Falcon

GIMCRACK

1.05 Loyal Touch

1.40 Deadly Levi

2.10 Cemhaan (nap)

2.45 Sea La Rosa (nb)

3.20 Inver Park

3.55 Spirit of Nguru

4.30 Dutch Trap

Nieuwmarkt: 2.45 Sea La Rosa (nap); 3.20 Inver Park (nb)

New market

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.20 Art of Magic

1.55 Fox degree

2.25 Rose Of Kildare

3.00 Mahrajan

3.35 Azure Blue

4.05 Razzle Dazzle

4.40 Uzincso

GIMCRACK

1.20 Art of Magic

1.55 Liberation Bay

2.25 Rose Of Kildare

3.00 Old Port

3.35 Azure Blue

4.05 Love De Vega

4.40 Ashky

Thirsko

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

2.06 Overnight Oats

2.38 Belle Van Annandale

3.13 Intrinsic bond

3.48 Give it some teddy

4.20 Lattam

4.55 Golden Apollo

5.30 Selfish Brian

6.05 may punch

GIMCRACK

2.06 Eternal Class

2.38 Vests

3.13 Sir Titus

3.48 Create

4.20 Dukeman

4.55 Il Bandito

5.30 Selfish Brian

6.05 Ba Na Hills

Northerner: 2.38 Hilts (nb)

Hamilton

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.45 Match Play

6.20 Tipperary Tiger

6.55 Heights of Abraham

7.25 Dragon Symbol

8.00 Flying Moon

8.30 Bounce Bobby

9.00 Lochnaver

GIMCRACK

5.45 Ym Jungle

6.20 Correct reason

6.55 Trojan Horse

7.25 Boonie

8.00 Alpha Cru

8.30 Clan Jock

9.00 Chinese Spirit

Lingfield

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.25 Dark Kris

5.05 King Lewlew

5.40 Bonnie

6.15 Mr. Tyrrell

6.45 Florence Rosa

7.15 Laurentia

7.45 Villeurbanne

8.15 Queen of Change

GIMCRACK

4.25 Aiguillette

5.05 Winforglory

5.40 Zebra grid

6.15 Persevere

6.45 Big impact

7.15 Not so lucky

7.45 Cafe Sydney

8.15 Citizen General

Doncaster

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.47 Kodi Dancer

2.17 Sherdil

2.52 Beautiful Bouquet

3.27 Main character

4.00 Another investment

4.35 East Street Revue

5.10 Back from Dubai

GIMCRACK

1.47 Just impetuous

2.17 River Road

2.52 Tribal Wisdom

3.27 Main character

4.00 Twelfth Knight

4.35 Thornaby Pearl

5.10 Desert Dream

Northerner: 2.17 Sherdil (nap)

