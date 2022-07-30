Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, July 30
Sportsmails race expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Saturday’s meetings in Goodwood, Newmarket, Thirsk, Hamilton, Lingfield and Doncaster.
good wood
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.05 Classic
1.40 Deadly Levi
2.10 Valley Forge
2.45 Sea La Rosa
3.20 Mr. Wagyu (nb)
3.55 Wodeton (nap)
4.30 Forest Falcon
GIMCRACK
1.05 Loyal Touch
1.40 Deadly Levi
2.10 Cemhaan (nap)
2.45 Sea La Rosa (nb)
3.20 Inver Park
3.55 Spirit of Nguru
4.30 Dutch Trap
Nieuwmarkt: 2.45 Sea La Rosa (nap); 3.20 Inver Park (nb)
New market
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.20 Art of Magic
1.55 Fox degree
2.25 Rose Of Kildare
3.00 Mahrajan
3.35 Azure Blue
4.05 Razzle Dazzle
4.40 Uzincso
GIMCRACK
1.20 Art of Magic
1.55 Liberation Bay
2.25 Rose Of Kildare
3.00 Old Port
3.35 Azure Blue
4.05 Love De Vega
4.40 Ashky
Thirsko
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
2.06 Overnight Oats
2.38 Belle Van Annandale
3.13 Intrinsic bond
3.48 Give it some teddy
4.20 Lattam
4.55 Golden Apollo
5.30 Selfish Brian
6.05 may punch
GIMCRACK
2.06 Eternal Class
2.38 Vests
3.13 Sir Titus
3.48 Create
4.20 Dukeman
4.55 Il Bandito
5.30 Selfish Brian
6.05 Ba Na Hills
Northerner: 2.38 Hilts (nb)
Hamilton
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.45 Match Play
6.20 Tipperary Tiger
6.55 Heights of Abraham
7.25 Dragon Symbol
8.00 Flying Moon
8.30 Bounce Bobby
9.00 Lochnaver
GIMCRACK
5.45 Ym Jungle
6.20 Correct reason
6.55 Trojan Horse
7.25 Boonie
8.00 Alpha Cru
8.30 Clan Jock
9.00 Chinese Spirit
Lingfield
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.25 Dark Kris
5.05 King Lewlew
5.40 Bonnie
6.15 Mr. Tyrrell
6.45 Florence Rosa
7.15 Laurentia
7.45 Villeurbanne
8.15 Queen of Change
GIMCRACK
4.25 Aiguillette
5.05 Winforglory
5.40 Zebra grid
6.15 Persevere
6.45 Big impact
7.15 Not so lucky
7.45 Cafe Sydney
8.15 Citizen General
Doncaster
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.47 Kodi Dancer
2.17 Sherdil
2.52 Beautiful Bouquet
3.27 Main character
4.00 Another investment
4.35 East Street Revue
5.10 Back from Dubai
GIMCRACK
1.47 Just impetuous
2.17 River Road
2.52 Tribal Wisdom
3.27 Main character
4.00 Twelfth Knight
4.35 Thornaby Pearl
5.10 Desert Dream
Northerner: 2.17 Sherdil (nap)