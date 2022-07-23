WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, July 23

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: best bets for Saturday 23rd July

By Robin Goodfellow for The Daily Mail

Published: | Updated:

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings in Ascot, York, Newcastle, Salisbury, Newmarket and Lingfield.

Ascot

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1,50 Lezoo

2.25 Zanbaq

3.00 Bless him (nap)

3.35 Westover

4.10 Naval Forces

4.45 Saga

5.20 Mountaintop

GIMCRACK

1,50 Lezoo

Nov 2.25

3.00 Dark Shift

3.35 Mishriff (nap)

4.10 Mascapone

4.45 Saga

5.20 Beautiful Mana

Newmarket – 4.10 Naval Forces (nb)

York

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

2.05 Primo’s Comet

2.40 Storm force Maya (nb)

3.15 Dubai Honor

3.50 Dare to hope

4.25 Geremia

5.00 Emaraty Hero

GIMCRACK

2.05 Fall De Travers

2.40 Silver Samurai

3.15 Dubai Honor (nb)

3.50 Catch the Paddy

4.25 Red Force One

5.00 Molinari 5.35 Nova

Newmarket – 3.15 Dubai Honor (nap)

Newcastle

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Highland Premiere

1.35 Iron Sheriff

2.12 Amaysmont

2.47 Shahbazo

3.22 Great times

3.57 Elegant Erin

4.32 Sea King

5.03 Autonomy

GIMCRACK

1.00 Highland Premiere

1.35 Win back the win

2.12 Sound Angela

2.47 Shahbazo

3.22 Henzar

3.57 Lady Celia

4.32 Thunder

5.03 Jack Yeats

Northerner – 3.22 Jim’s Cracker (nap); 3.57 Elegant Erin (nb).

Salisbury

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.25 Warm day

6.00 Signcastle City

6.30 Q Twenty Boy

7.00 Karuoka

7.30 Michael’s Choice

8.00 Bell Street Bridie

8.30 Alkhattaaf

GIMCRACK

5.25 Warm day

6.00 Brazilian princess

6.30 Hattie C

7.00 Conflict

7.30 Strike

8.00 Atlantis Blue

8.30 Geelong

New market

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.27 Higher Bank

1.57 Dubai Love

2.32 Miramicchia

3.07 I’m a gambler

3.42 Pure dreamer

4.17 Mr. Maxi

4.52 Antiphon

GIMCRACK

1.27 The parent

1.57 Lalania

2.32 Francesco Clemente

3.07 Deadly Levi

3.42 Pure dreamer

4.17 Mr. Maxi

4.52 Praised

Lingfield

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.08 Shut up and dance

5.40 Cappoquin

6.10 Swinging ends

6.40 Trans Montana

7.10 Counsel

7.40 Federal Street

8.10 Preparation

8.40 Catch your breath

GIMCRACK

5.08 Shut up and dance

5.40 Mhajim

6.10 Gumais

6.40 Trans Montana

7.10 King of the dance

7.40 Dream of a flight

8.10 Public opinion

8.40 Hector Loza

60592515 0 image a 34 1658523627714

