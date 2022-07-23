Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Saturday, July 23
Ascot
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1,50 Lezoo
2.25 Zanbaq
3.00 Bless him (nap)
3.35 Westover
4.10 Naval Forces
4.45 Saga
5.20 Mountaintop
GIMCRACK
1,50 Lezoo
Nov 2.25
3.00 Dark Shift
3.35 Mishriff (nap)
4.10 Mascapone
4.45 Saga
5.20 Beautiful Mana
Newmarket – 4.10 Naval Forces (nb)
York
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
2.05 Primo’s Comet
2.40 Storm force Maya (nb)
3.15 Dubai Honor
3.50 Dare to hope
4.25 Geremia
5.00 Emaraty Hero
GIMCRACK
2.05 Fall De Travers
2.40 Silver Samurai
3.15 Dubai Honor (nb)
3.50 Catch the Paddy
4.25 Red Force One
5.00 Molinari 5.35 Nova
Newmarket – 3.15 Dubai Honor (nap)
Newcastle
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Highland Premiere
1.35 Iron Sheriff
2.12 Amaysmont
2.47 Shahbazo
3.22 Great times
3.57 Elegant Erin
4.32 Sea King
5.03 Autonomy
GIMCRACK
1.00 Highland Premiere
1.35 Win back the win
2.12 Sound Angela
2.47 Shahbazo
3.22 Henzar
3.57 Lady Celia
4.32 Thunder
5.03 Jack Yeats
Northerner – 3.22 Jim’s Cracker (nap); 3.57 Elegant Erin (nb).
Salisbury
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.25 Warm day
6.00 Signcastle City
6.30 Q Twenty Boy
7.00 Karuoka
7.30 Michael’s Choice
8.00 Bell Street Bridie
8.30 Alkhattaaf
GIMCRACK
5.25 Warm day
6.00 Brazilian princess
6.30 Hattie C
7.00 Conflict
7.30 Strike
8.00 Atlantis Blue
8.30 Geelong
New market
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.27 Higher Bank
1.57 Dubai Love
2.32 Miramicchia
3.07 I’m a gambler
3.42 Pure dreamer
4.17 Mr. Maxi
4.52 Antiphon
GIMCRACK
1.27 The parent
1.57 Lalania
2.32 Francesco Clemente
3.07 Deadly Levi
3.42 Pure dreamer
4.17 Mr. Maxi
4.52 Praised
Lingfield
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.08 Shut up and dance
5.40 Cappoquin
6.10 Swinging ends
6.40 Trans Montana
7.10 Counsel
7.40 Federal Street
8.10 Preparation
8.40 Catch your breath
GIMCRACK
5.08 Shut up and dance
5.40 Mhajim
6.10 Gumais
6.40 Trans Montana
7.10 King of the dance
7.40 Dream of a flight
8.10 Public opinion
8.40 Hector Loza