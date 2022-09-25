Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, September 26
Robin Goodfellow’s Racing Tips: Best Bets for Monday 26 September
Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings at Ffos Las, Newcastle, Hamilton and Newton Abbot.
FFOS LAS
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.25 King Charles
2.00 Arrest
2.35 Chifa (nb)
3.10 Wisper
3.45 King’s Gem
4.20 Dora Penny
4.55 Some Nightmare
GIMCRACK
1.25 King Charles
2.00 Arrest (nap)
2.35 Mountain ash
3.10 Wisper
3.45 Ange De L’amour
4.20 Angel Hope
4.55 Some Nightmare
NEWCASTLE
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.50 Hot Team (nap)
5.25 Indication rocket
6.00 Ivory Madonna
6.30 Lord Sam’s Castle
7.00 Oh so charming
7.30 Reclaim Victory
8.00 How bizarre
8.30 Enderman
GIMCRACK
4.50 Hildenley
5.25 Zakram
6.00 Ivory Madonna
6.30 Star Sound
7.00 Emirates Voice
7.30 Sandred
8.00 Thaayer
8.30 Chester Le Streak
Nordboer – 4.50 Hildenley (nb); 7.00 Oh So Charming (nap)
HAMILTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.05 Bob the Cat
1.38 Proverbs
2.13 Burj Malinka
2.48 Spanish
3.23 Inse Gall
3.58 Can’t stop now
4.33 Ayr Poet
5.08 Clan Jock
GIMCRACK
1.05 Slainte Mhath
1.38 Proverbs (nb)
2.13 Rory
2.48 Spanish
3.23 Indemnified
3.58 Can’t stop now
4.33 Shahnaz
5.08 Simple star
Newmarket – 1.38 Proverbs; 2.48 Spanish
NEWTON ABBOT
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.43 Sufi
2.18 Current Storm
2.53 Hang in there
3.28 Robert Walpole
4.03 Little Jessture
4.38 Romanor
5.13 Gaulois
GIMCRACK
1.43 Yaazaain
2.18 Letter at Dawn
2.53 Hang in there
3.28 Robert Walpole
4.03 The Height Of Fame
4.38 For pleasure
5.13 Gaulois