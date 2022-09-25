Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, September 26

WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s Racing Tips: Best Bets for Monday 26 September

By Robin Goodfellow for the Daily Mail

Published: 22:31, 25 September 2022 | Up to date: 00:07, 26 September 2022

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings at Ffos Las, Newcastle, Hamilton and Newton Abbot.

FFOS LAS

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.25 King Charles

2.00 Arrest

2.35 Chifa (nb)

3.10 Wisper

3.45 King’s Gem

4.20 Dora Penny

4.55 Some Nightmare

GIMCRACK

1.25 King Charles

2.00 Arrest (nap)

2.35 Mountain ash

3.10 Wisper

3.45 Ange De L’amour

4.20 Angel Hope

4.55 Some Nightmare

NEWCASTLE

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.50 Hot Team (nap)

5.25 Indication rocket

6.00 Ivory Madonna

6.30 Lord Sam’s Castle

7.00 Oh so charming

7.30 Reclaim Victory

8.00 How bizarre

8.30 Enderman

GIMCRACK

4.50 Hildenley

5.25 Zakram

6.00 Ivory Madonna

6.30 Star Sound

7.00 Emirates Voice

7.30 Sandred

8.00 Thaayer

8.30 Chester Le Streak

Nordboer – 4.50 Hildenley (nb); 7.00 Oh So Charming (nap)

HAMILTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.05 Bob the Cat

1.38 Proverbs

2.13 Burj Malinka

2.48 Spanish

3.23 Inse Gall

3.58 Can’t stop now

4.33 Ayr Poet

5.08 Clan Jock

GIMCRACK

1.05 Slainte Mhath

1.38 Proverbs (nb)

2.13 Rory

2.48 Spanish

3.23 Indemnified

3.58 Can’t stop now

4.33 Shahnaz

5.08 Simple star

Newmarket – 1.38 Proverbs; 2.48 Spanish

NEWTON ABBOT

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.43 Sufi

2.18 Current Storm

2.53 Hang in there

3.28 Robert Walpole

4.03 Little Jessture

4.38 Romanor

5.13 Gaulois

GIMCRACK

1.43 Yaazaain

2.18 Letter at Dawn

2.53 Hang in there

3.28 Robert Walpole

4.03 The Height Of Fame

4.38 For pleasure

5.13 Gaulois

