Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, October 17

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Published: 23:40, October 16, 2022 | Updated: 23:42, October 16, 2022

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings in Pontefract, Wolverhampton, Plumpton and Windsor.

Pontefract

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Night out

1.30 Coverdale

2.00 Sirona

2.35 Vino Victrix

3.10 Poker face

3.45 Run like this

4.20 Gumdrop

4.55 Ginger jam (nap)

GIMCRACK

1.00 Night out

1.30 Vondel Park

2.00 Sirona

2.35 wine Victrix

3.10 Poker face

3.45 Rich Rhythm

4.20 John Kirkup (nb)

4.55 Rambuso Creek

Wolverhampton

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.00 Cavendish

5.30 Crystal Dawn

6.00 Copper diamond

6.30 Smeaton’s Light

7.00 Clipsham La Habana

7.30 Genius

8.00 Kensington

8.30 Alwajd

GIMCRACK

5.00 Another Odyssey

5.30 Ebury

6.00 Copper diamond

6.30 Boafo Boy

7.00 Deira Star

7.30 Aunt Margaret

8.00 Kensington

8.30 Alwajd

plumpton

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

2.10 Rewired

2.45 Who is that?

3.20 Mordred

3.55 Fairway Freddy (nb)

4.30 Mark of gold

5.05 Blade Runner

5.40 Harry’s Hottie

GIMCRACK

2.10 Kilfilum Woods

2.45 Ozzie Man

3.20 Mordred

3.55 Coal stock

4.30 Tara Itic

5.05 Art of illusion

5.40 Kalay

Windsor

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.20 Richard P Smith

1.50 Proverb

2.25 Florence Rosa

3.00 Wiper

3.35 Not such a boy

4.10 Foden

4.45 Gypsy Whisperer

5.15 Rampage

GIMCRACK

1.20 Richard P Smith

1.50 Proverb (nap)

2.25 Ignited

3.00 Wiper

3.35 V Twelve

4.10 Francanck

4.45 Platinum Prince

5.15 Afta party

