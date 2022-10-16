Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, October 17
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings in Pontefract, Wolverhampton, Plumpton and Windsor.
Pontefract
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Night out
1.30 Coverdale
2.00 Sirona
2.35 Vino Victrix
3.10 Poker face
3.45 Run like this
4.20 Gumdrop
4.55 Ginger jam (nap)
GIMCRACK
1.00 Night out
1.30 Vondel Park
2.00 Sirona
2.35 wine Victrix
3.10 Poker face
3.45 Rich Rhythm
4.20 John Kirkup (nb)
4.55 Rambuso Creek
Wolverhampton
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.00 Cavendish
5.30 Crystal Dawn
6.00 Copper diamond
6.30 Smeaton’s Light
7.00 Clipsham La Habana
7.30 Genius
8.00 Kensington
8.30 Alwajd
GIMCRACK
5.00 Another Odyssey
5.30 Ebury
6.00 Copper diamond
6.30 Boafo Boy
7.00 Deira Star
7.30 Aunt Margaret
8.00 Kensington
8.30 Alwajd
plumpton
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
2.10 Rewired
2.45 Who is that?
3.20 Mordred
3.55 Fairway Freddy (nb)
4.30 Mark of gold
5.05 Blade Runner
5.40 Harry’s Hottie
GIMCRACK
2.10 Kilfilum Woods
2.45 Ozzie Man
3.20 Mordred
3.55 Coal stock
4.30 Tara Itic
5.05 Art of illusion
5.40 Kalay
Windsor
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.20 Richard P Smith
1.50 Proverb
2.25 Florence Rosa
3.00 Wiper
3.35 Not such a boy
4.10 Foden
4.45 Gypsy Whisperer
5.15 Rampage
GIMCRACK
1.20 Richard P Smith
1.50 Proverb (nap)
2.25 Ignited
3.00 Wiper
3.35 V Twelve
4.10 Francanck
4.45 Platinum Prince
5.15 Afta party