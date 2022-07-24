Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, July 25
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings in Ayr, Newton Abbot, Windsor and Ffos Las.
Ayro
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Tatterstall
1.35 Sprezzatura
2.10 Elladora
2.45 Stylish Al
3.20 Nobel National Anthem
3.55 Retirement beckons
4.25 Lord Of The Glen
GIMCRACK
1.00 Tatterstall
1.35 Stormy Pearl
2.10 Water from Leith
2.45 Beltane
3.20 Noble Anthem (nap)
3.55 Lilikoi
4.25 Red allure
Newton Abbot
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 San Giovanni
2.25 State crown
3.00 Jony Max
3.35 Clearance
4.10 One for Billy
4.45 The Galahad Kid
GIMCRACK
1.50 San Giovanni
2.25 Mascat
3.00 Jony Max
3.35 Elham Valley
4.10 Ragamuffin
4.45 The Galahad Kid
Windsor
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.30 Spring Bloom
6.00 Al Dasim
6.30 Indestructible
7.00 A sure welcome
7.35 Pistoletto
8.10 New Chase
8.40 Baez (nap)
GIMCRACK
5.30 Air Show
6.00 Cruise
6.30 Indestructible
7.00 Spring has sprung
7.35 Special Envoy (nb)
8.10 Western writer
8.40 Baez
Ffos Las
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
6.20 Jumra
6.50 Hope probe
7.25 Tamilla
8.00 exactly
8.30 Hurricane Helen (nb)
9.00 safeguard
GIMCRACK
6.20 On the wrist
6.50 Symbol of Hope
7.25 Tamilla
8.00 exactly
8.30 Nebulization
9.00 Majestic