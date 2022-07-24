WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, July 25

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Monday 25th July

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings in Ayr, Newton Abbot, Windsor and Ffos Las.

Racing expert Robin Goodfellow from Sportsmail gives his tips for Monday's race meetings

Ayro

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Tatterstall

1.35 Sprezzatura

2.10 Elladora

2.45 Stylish Al

3.20 Nobel National Anthem

3.55 Retirement beckons

4.25 Lord Of The Glen

GIMCRACK

1.00 Tatterstall

1.35 Stormy Pearl

2.10 Water from Leith

2.45 Beltane

3.20 Noble Anthem (nap)

3.55 Lilikoi

4.25 Red allure

Newton Abbot

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 San Giovanni

2.25 State crown

3.00 Jony Max

3.35 Clearance

4.10 One for Billy

4.45 The Galahad Kid

GIMCRACK

1.50 San Giovanni

2.25 Mascat

3.00 Jony Max

3.35 Elham Valley

4.10 Ragamuffin

4.45 The Galahad Kid

Windsor

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.30 Spring Bloom

6.00 Al Dasim

6.30 Indestructible

7.00 A sure welcome

7.35 Pistoletto

8.10 New Chase

8.40 Baez (nap)

GIMCRACK

5.30 Air Show

6.00 Cruise

6.30 Indestructible

7.00 Spring has sprung

7.35 Special Envoy (nb)

8.10 Western writer

8.40 Baez

Ffos Las

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

6.20 Jumra

6.50 Hope probe

7.25 Tamilla

8.00 exactly

8.30 Hurricane Helen (nb)

9.00 safeguard

GIMCRACK

6.20 On the wrist

6.50 Symbol of Hope

7.25 Tamilla

8.00 exactly

8.30 Nebulization

9.00 Majestic

