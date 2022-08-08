Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, August 8
Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings in Kempton, Windsor, Wolverhampton and Ripon.
KEMPTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.00 Keep bidding
1.30 Kodiac Blue
2.00 Feyha
2.30 Munch
3.00 One World
3.30 Tamilla
4.00 Sir Joseph Swan
GIMCRACK
1.00 Keep bidding (nap)
1.30 Kodiac Blue
2.00 Fariba (nb)
2.30 Enola Gray
3.00 One World
3.30 Tamilla
4.00 Sir Joseph Swan
New market – 2.00 Fariba (nap); 3.30 Tamilla (nb).
WINDSOR
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.35 Kath’s Toyboy
5.05 Pokhara (nb)
5.35 Boy Browning
6.05 Sassy Redhead
6.35 Heartache Lass
7.05 Gaius
7.35 Travesuras
8.10 Lark Lane
GIMCRACK
4.35 Kath’s Toyboy
5.05 Pollinate
5.35 Nashur
6.05 Sassy Redhead
6.35 My Genghis
7.05 Buxted too
7.35 Eddie The
8.10 Millicent
WOLVERHAMPTON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.45 Banned
2.15 Russell in the bushes
2.45 Starnberg
3.15 Marchetti
3.45 Citrus Grove (nap)
4.15 Darcy’s Rock
GIMCRACK
1.45 Banned
2.15 Lucia Joy
2.45 Mutaany
3.15 Royal Heart
3.45 Prenup
4.15 Darcy’s Rock
RIPON
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.45 Temper Trap
6.15 Soon
6.45 Lily in the jungle
7.15 Foreseeable future
7.45 Belle of Annan
8.20 Dungar Glory
GIMCRACK
5.45 Royal prospect
6.15 Soon
6.45 Stunt game
7.15 Canary Prince
7.45 Gibside
8.20 Panama City
Northerner – 6.15 will (nb); 7.45 Gibside (nap)