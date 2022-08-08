WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, August 8

Sports
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Monday, August 8

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings in Kempton, Windsor, Wolverhampton and Ripon.

KEMPTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.00 Keep bidding

1.30 Kodiac Blue

2.00 Feyha

2.30 Munch

3.00 One World

3.30 Tamilla

4.00 Sir Joseph Swan

GIMCRACK

1.00 Keep bidding (nap)

1.30 Kodiac Blue

2.00 Fariba (nb)

2.30 Enola Gray

3.00 One World

3.30 Tamilla

4.00 Sir Joseph Swan

New market – 2.00 Fariba (nap); 3.30 Tamilla (nb).

WINDSOR

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.35 Kath’s Toyboy

5.05 Pokhara (nb)

5.35 Boy Browning

6.05 Sassy Redhead

6.35 Heartache Lass

7.05 Gaius

7.35 Travesuras

8.10 Lark Lane

GIMCRACK

4.35 Kath’s Toyboy

5.05 Pollinate

5.35 Nashur

6.05 Sassy Redhead

6.35 My Genghis

7.05 Buxted too

7.35 Eddie The

8.10 Millicent

WOLVERHAMPTON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.45 Banned

2.15 Russell in the bushes

2.45 Starnberg

3.15 Marchetti

3.45 Citrus Grove (nap)

4.15 Darcy’s Rock

GIMCRACK

1.45 Banned

2.15 Lucia Joy

2.45 Mutaany

3.15 Royal Heart

3.45 Prenup

4.15 Darcy’s Rock

RIPON

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.45 Temper Trap

6.15 Soon

6.45 Lily in the jungle

7.15 Foreseeable future

7.45 Belle of Annan

8.20 Dungar Glory

GIMCRACK

5.45 Royal prospect

6.15 Soon

6.45 Stunt game

7.15 Canary Prince

7.45 Gibside

8.20 Panama City

Northerner – 6.15 will (nb); 7.45 Gibside (nap)

