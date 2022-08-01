Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Monday, August 1
Ripon
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.55 Wave along
2.25 Prayer Matt
2.55 Tazaman
3.25 Dakota Gold
3.55 Gainsbourg (nap)
4.25 Roach Power
5.00 bit of an oddity
GIMCRACK
1.55 Wave along
2.25 Imperial Khan
2.55 Tazaman
3.25 Dakota Gold (nap)
3.55 Bollin Margaret
4.25 Roach Power
5.00 Benadalid
Northerner – 1.55 Swingalong (nap); 3.25 Hyperfocus (nb).
Windsor
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
5.15 Sarah’s verse
5.50 Corinthian Kid
6.25 Indian Creak
7.00 Lebsayer
7.30 Spanish
8.00 Charlie Arthur
8.30 On the right track
GIMCRACK
5.15 Han Solo Berger
5.50 Our Florentine
6.25 Lequinto (nb)
7.00 Fearless Bay
7.30 Dame Ethel Smyth
8.00 Pride of Nepal
8.30 Eagle One
Ayro
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.18 Dubai Jemila
1.48 Ayr Poet
2.18 Water of Leith
2.48 What’s the story
3.18 Call for judgment
3.48 Kraken Filly
GIMCRACK
1.18 Mawada
1.48 Ayr Poet
2.18 Water of Leith
2.48 Glasses up
3.18 Ben Asker
3.48 Retirement beckons
Carlisle
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.55 Clotherholme
5.30 Bearwith
6.05 Innse Gall
6.40 Idilico
7.15 Joshua R
7.45 detective
8.15 Where’s Jeff (nb)
8.45 Iris dancer
GIMCRACK
4.55 Only the brave
5.30 Bearwith
6.05 Barenboim
6.40 Hackberry
7.15 Burning hot
7.45 detective
8.15 Stir Rock
8.45 Langholm