Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Monday, August 1

Sports
Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: the best bets for Monday 1 August

By Sam Turner for The Daily Mail

Sportsmails racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Monday’s meetings in Ripon, Ayr, Carlisle and Windsor.

Ripon

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.55 Wave along

2.25 Prayer Matt

2.55 Tazaman

3.25 Dakota Gold

3.55 Gainsbourg (nap)

4.25 Roach Power

5.00 bit of an oddity

GIMCRACK

1.55 Wave along

2.25 Imperial Khan

2.55 Tazaman

3.25 Dakota Gold (nap)

3.55 Bollin Margaret

4.25 Roach Power

5.00 Benadalid

Northerner – 1.55 Swingalong (nap); 3.25 Hyperfocus (nb).

Windsor

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

5.15 Sarah’s verse

5.50 Corinthian Kid

6.25 Indian Creak

7.00 Lebsayer

7.30 Spanish

8.00 Charlie Arthur

8.30 On the right track

GIMCRACK

5.15 Han Solo Berger

5.50 Our Florentine

6.25 Lequinto (nb)

7.00 Fearless Bay

7.30 Dame Ethel Smyth

8.00 Pride of Nepal

8.30 Eagle One

Ayro

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.18 Dubai Jemila

1.48 Ayr Poet

2.18 Water of Leith

2.48 What’s the story

3.18 Call for judgment

3.48 Kraken Filly

GIMCRACK

1.18 Mawada

1.48 Ayr Poet

2.18 Water of Leith

2.48 Glasses up

3.18 Ben Asker

3.48 Retirement beckons

Carlisle

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.55 Clotherholme

5.30 Bearwith

6.05 Innse Gall

6.40 Idilico

7.15 Joshua R

7.45 detective

8.15 Where’s Jeff (nb)

8.45 Iris dancer

GIMCRACK

4.55 Only the brave

5.30 Bearwith

6.05 Barenboim

6.40 Hackberry

7.15 Burning hot

7.45 detective

8.15 Stir Rock

8.45 Langholm

