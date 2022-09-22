WhatsNew2Day
Robin Goodfellow's racing tips: Best bets for Friday, September 23

Sports
By Merry

Robin Goodfellow’s Racing Tips: Best Bets on Friday 23rd September

By Sam Turner for the Daily Mail

Published: 20:45, 22 September 2022 | Up to date: 20:45, 22 September 2022

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings at Newmarket, Haydock, Worcester and Newcastle.

Sportsmail's racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday's meetings

Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings

WORCESTER

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.20 Found on

1.55 Ennightinlambourn

2.30 Elios D’Or

3.05 Ironhill

3.40 Presentation and counting

4.15 Finisk Å

4.50 Halifax

GIMCRACK

1.20 Found on

1.55 Princess Midnight

2.30 Maninsane

3.05 Ironhill

3.40 Presentation and counting

4.15 Sure Touch

4.50 Rafiki

NEW MARKET

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.50 Whitebeam

2.25 The Sea Silk Road

3.00 Olivia Maralda

3.35 Pogo

4.10 Regal Honor

4.45 Global Storm

5.20 Value theory (nap)

GIMCRACK

1.50 Whitebeam (NB)

2.25 Sea Silk Road (nap)

3.00 Dancing in the grass

3.35 Tempus

4.10 Logistical

4.45 Without a Fight

5.20 Stormy Sea

Newmarket – 2.25 Sea Silk Road (nap); 3.00 Commissioning (nb).

NEWCASTLE

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

4.40 Joshua R

5.15 Cappoquin

5.45 Bringitonboris (nb)

6.15 Stand strong

6.45 Burning Emotions

7.15 Doomsday

7.45 It’s now

8.15 Mythical Molly

GIMCRACK

4.40 Elzaal

5.15 dinner

5.45 Rocket Rod

6.15 King Me

6.45 Burning Emotions

7.15 Hart fell

7.45 Cool Lightning

8.15 Robusta

northerner – 5.45 rocket rod (nb); 6.45 Burning Emotions (nap).

HØDOCK

ROBIN GOODFELLOW

1.30 Rogue Spirit

2.05 Delorean

2.40 Baltic Sea Bird

3.15 Renesmee

3.50 Mutany

4.25 Ghadbbaan

4.55 Typical Woman

GIMCRACK

1.30 Raven’s Up

2.05 Moon clock

2.40 Nova Legend

3.15 Ma Family

3.50 Ghassan

4.25 Kasperenko

4.55 Elector

