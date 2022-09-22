Robin Goodfellow’s racing tips: Best bets for Friday, September 23
Sportsmail’s racing expert Robin Goodfellow gives his tips for Friday’s meetings at Newmarket, Haydock, Worcester and Newcastle.
WORCESTER
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.20 Found on
1.55 Ennightinlambourn
2.30 Elios D’Or
3.05 Ironhill
3.40 Presentation and counting
4.15 Finisk Å
4.50 Halifax
GIMCRACK
1.20 Found on
1.55 Princess Midnight
2.30 Maninsane
3.05 Ironhill
3.40 Presentation and counting
4.15 Sure Touch
4.50 Rafiki
NEW MARKET
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.50 Whitebeam
2.25 The Sea Silk Road
3.00 Olivia Maralda
3.35 Pogo
4.10 Regal Honor
4.45 Global Storm
5.20 Value theory (nap)
GIMCRACK
1.50 Whitebeam (NB)
2.25 Sea Silk Road (nap)
3.00 Dancing in the grass
3.35 Tempus
4.10 Logistical
4.45 Without a Fight
5.20 Stormy Sea
NEWCASTLE
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
4.40 Joshua R
5.15 Cappoquin
5.45 Bringitonboris (nb)
6.15 Stand strong
6.45 Burning Emotions
7.15 Doomsday
7.45 It’s now
8.15 Mythical Molly
GIMCRACK
4.40 Elzaal
5.15 dinner
5.45 Rocket Rod
6.15 King Me
6.45 Burning Emotions
7.15 Hart fell
7.45 Cool Lightning
8.15 Robusta
HØDOCK
ROBIN GOODFELLOW
1.30 Rogue Spirit
2.05 Delorean
2.40 Baltic Sea Bird
3.15 Renesmee
3.50 Mutany
4.25 Ghadbbaan
4.55 Typical Woman
GIMCRACK
1.30 Raven’s Up
2.05 Moon clock
2.40 Nova Legend
3.15 Ma Family
3.50 Ghassan
4.25 Kasperenko
4.55 Elector